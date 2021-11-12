Henry Cavill took work home during the quarantine and used his time away to play The Witcher games on the highest difficulty. As Cavill told Total Film magazine (via Gamesradar), he used the extra time during the pandemics to enjoy his favorite hobby, gaming, while also preparing for Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher.

While Cavill is a devoted PC gamer, who even built his last computer live on Instagram, the actor tells Total Film that his successful career sometimes prevents him from enjoying his hobby. As Cavill puts it, “these days I’m not rich in time and so I haven’t unfortunately had too much of a chance to have a go with the games again.”

Cavill is a fan of CD Projekt Red's games trilogy, based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski. So, when quarantine forced him to stay home, Cavill thought it would be the perfect opportunity to replay the games and get ready for Season 2 at the same time. As Cavill tells it, “I decided to put it on the hardest difficulty possible to play, which I’ve done before, and it was really quite stressful! I forgot quite how stressful it was.” Well, there are worse work obligations than playing some of your favorite games.

Helmed by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, The Witcher quickly became one of Netflix’s most successful original productions after its release in 2019. Even though the production of Season 2 came to a halt due to the pandemics, the franchise keeps growing strong on the streaming platform, with the animated feature The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf spin-off released last August. There’s also a live-action spin-off series in production, while the main series was recently renewed for a third season even before the release of Season 2.

Season 2 will bring Geralt (Cavill) back as the warrior accepts his fate as both a monster slayer and the father to Ciri (Freya Allan). In Season 2 of The Witcher, Geralt will keep training Ciri in combat and her domain of magic, forging her into the warrior she’s bound to become. Season 2 will also bring back fan-favorites Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Jaskier (Joey Batey), picking up right where we left our band of heroes in Season 1’s finale, at the Batlle of Sodden Hill.

Among the new faces who’ll join the show on the next season, we have Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia as Geralt’s mentor Vesemir; Paul Bullion as Lambert, a witcher who has a personal involvement in Ciri's training at Kaer Morhen; Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, a mother figure for Geralt; Outlander's Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, a spymaster who is steeped in villainy; Simon Callow and Liz Carr as Codringher and Fenn, respectively; Chris Fulton as Rience; Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart a leader of the Lodge of Sorceresses; and Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian.

Season 2 of The Witcher will premiere on December 17, with Season 1 available right now on Netflix.

