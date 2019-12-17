Facebook Messenger

Henry Cavill on Whether ‘The Witcher’ Could Take Down Superman

In Netflix’s The Witcher, Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia, a silver-haired, mutated warrior in leather pants who makes his living by fighting monsters with a big ol’ sword. He is, unsurprisingly, a badass, but is he tough enough to take down a Kryptonian? That’s what I wanted to learn when I sat down with Cavill to discuss whether Geralt could hang with the actor’s most recognizable role, Superman. (We also discussed the likelihood of Geralt and August Walker from Mission: Impossible – Fallout becoming best friends.) We eventually got around to discussing a fight that actually happens in The Witcher, a gnarly episode 3 tussle with the horrifying creature known as a Striga.

Check out what Cavill had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about. The Witcher debuts on Netflix on December 20, with a season 2 already on the way. Adapted from the books and short stories by Andrzej Sapkowski, the series also stars Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, and Joey Batey.

  • The possibility we will ever see the return of his glorious Mission: Impossible – Fallout mustache, a.k.a. Kingstache.
  • If Geralt of Rivia was hired to take down Superman, who comes out of that confrontation victorious?
  • Similarly, if Geralt of Rivia was hired to take down August Walker, would they become best friends?
  • What it took to film a knock-down, drag-out fight scene in episode 3, “Betrayer Moon”, that sees Geralt taking on a horrifying beastie known as the Striga.

Here is the official synopsis for The Witcher:

Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

 

