Henry Cavill on Whether ‘The Witcher’ Could Take Down Superman

In Netflix’s The Witcher, Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia, a silver-haired, mutated warrior in leather pants who makes his living by fighting monsters with a big ol’ sword. He is, unsurprisingly, a badass, but is he tough enough to take down a Kryptonian? That’s what I wanted to learn when I sat down with Cavill to discuss whether Geralt could hang with the actor’s most recognizable role, Superman. (We also discussed the likelihood of Geralt and August Walker from Mission: Impossible – Fallout becoming best friends.) We eventually got around to discussing a fight that actually happens in The Witcher, a gnarly episode 3 tussle with the horrifying creature known as a Striga.

Check out what Cavill had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about. The Witcher debuts on Netflix on December 20, with a season 2 already on the way. Adapted from the books and short stories by Andrzej Sapkowski, the series also stars Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, and Joey Batey.

The possibility we will ever see the return of his glorious Mission: Impossible – Fallout mustache, a.k.a. Kingstache.

If Geralt of Rivia was hired to take down Superman, who comes out of that confrontation victorious?

Similarly, if Geralt of Rivia was hired to take down August Walker, would they become best friends?

What it took to film a knock-down, drag-out fight scene in episode 3, “Betrayer Moon”, that sees Geralt taking on a horrifying beastie known as the Striga.

Here is the official synopsis for The Witcher: