The mid-2000s were outrageously famous for an inescapable surge in Twilight mania. As well as an internet outcry for Henry Cavill to take on the role of vampire hero Edward Cullen, author of the Twilight saga Stephenie Meyer also shared the same testament, hailing the actor her "perfect" Edward. The fantasy phenomenon was first brought to the silver screen in 2008 and produced a total of five films with its final installment landing in 2012. The film series catapulted stars Robert Pattinson (who landed the role of Edward Cullen) and Kristen Stewart (as Bella Swan) to global fame seemingly overnight. The saga follows the story of teenage Bella as she navigates falling in love with the school's mysterious heartthrob-come-vampire Edward. As well as love and teenage hormones to contend with, the pair's relationship is put to the test with a few werewolves and killer vampire complications.

In 2007, Meyer detailed in a blog post how she had agreed to a contract with Summit Entertainment to convert her words into film. However, with the process being far from vampire-speed swift, the author's dream Edward casting was now too old to play the teenage lead. "The most disappointing thing for me is losing my perfect Edward," she wrote. "Henry Cavill is now twenty-four years old. Let us have a moment of quiet in which to mourn…" Now, more than a decade after the first film won the hearts of fantasy fanatics around the world, Cavill has finally responded to the demand to see him in fangs — which he only found out about after the film was released. In an episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, he said: "I didn’t know about them wanting to cast me and the Internet wasn’t quite the tool that it is now and so I only found out afterward. I was like, ‘Oh okay, that would have been cool.’”

Whilst it would have been incredible to see Cavill's take on the brooding 104-year-old vampire stuck inside a 17-year-old's body, everything worked out pretty well for the star. The now 39-year-old actor found unwavering universal fame as Superman in the 2013 superhero blockbuster Man of Steel. Since then, he has only gone from strength to strength and — in a true full circle moment — carved out his own path in the fantasy genre as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's hit series The Witcher.

In what can only be described as multi-verse madness, Twilight's leading man Pattinson also donned his own DC cape as the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves' 2022 film The Batman. Sadly, the pair's DC paths never crossed, even though Cavill's Kal-El did go head-to-head with Batman, whose suit was then occupied by Ben Affleck. Despite a five-year-long departure from the Man of Steel, Cavill has put on the red cape again thanks to a DCEU re-introduction in Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam.

