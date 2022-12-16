Life can come at you pretty fast and the past month has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for Henry Cavill. Having seemingly secured a return to play Superman in the revamped DCU, the actor stepped aside from his role as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher. But in a new twist, we heard the heartbreaking and somewhat unexpected news that the actor will no longer be returning as Superman. However, in a positive turn of events, Cavill has been attached to star and executive produce the newly Amazon-acquired, Warhammer 40,000. Now, the actor has spoken about what it means to be part of this new project.

Writing in a post on his Instagram page, Cavill spoke about how much of a Warhammer fan he is. The former Man of Steel spoke about being excited to drive this new prospect while promising fans that in his hands, they can expect him to “respect this IP” while delivering something that would appeal to many. His post read:

For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live-action. Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life. Partnering with Natalie Viscuso at Vertigo has been a blessing beyond words, without her we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon. And having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer. To all of you Warhammer fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love. I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavour to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen. Our first steps are to find our Filmmaker/Creator/Writer. Watch this space, my friends.

The company’s own statement read, “This is the first deal of its kind for Amazon Studios for IP of this scale, and it allows the company to utilize the title across its entertainment businesses. Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Mission: Impossible – Fallout) is set to star in and executive produce the Warhammer 40,000 franchise across all Amazon Studios productions.”

Picking up Cavill to star and offer other expertise on this new universe seems like a stroke of genius on the part of Amazon. When we put together that Cavill has a strong interest in RPGs, and by his own admission is a fan of the universe, this could turn out pretty well for all involved. The Warhammer 40,000 universe is set thousands of years into the future and mankind is at each other’s throats with a seemingly never-ending circle of violence. The prospect of expanding this universe is pretty large and vast, and should Amazon invest heavily as they have in other fantasy series, they could yet add another jewel to the crown.

For The Emperor!