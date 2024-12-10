\After teaming up with Reacher star Alan Ritchson for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare earlier this year, former Superman actor Henry Cavill is back with an update on one of his future projects. On his personal Instagram, Cavill revealed that his upcoming Warhammer 40,000 series, which has had a reportedly troubled development at Prime Video, is officially moving forward. Cavill said that his team, in collaboration with Games Workshop, has been sifting through old texts and material but has finally come up with a good place to start the series, which is wonderful news for fans who have been anxiously awaiting an update. In addition to starring in the series, Cavill will also executive produce, but details about his role are not known at this time.

The upcoming Warhammer 40,000 series is based on the tabletop game series of the same name by Games Workshop, which is heavily involved with the development and creation of the show. The first rulebook for the game was published back in 1987, and it has since been updating and progressing along with the times, most recently dropping a new edition in 2023. The series has also greatly expanded into video games, with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine being one of the most popular examples. The franchise was also recently featured in Prime Video's video game anthology series, Secret Level. While specifics about the project are sparse at the time, it’s possible that Amazon Prime Video and Games Workshop will begin moving forward with other casting and creative roles now that the series is fully in development, with announcements likely to come in the new year.

What Else Does Henry Cavill Have in the Works?

Cavill will reunite with his Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare director Guy Ritchie for In the Grey, the 2025 action thriller that also stars Jake Gyllenhaal. He will also lead the live-action Voltron movie from Rawson Marshall-Thurber that also stars Sterling K. Brown and Alba Baptista. Cavill is also working with John Wick director Chad Stahelski on a new Highlander project, and it was recently announced that Millie Bobby Brown would return for Enola Holmes 3, but its unknown if Cavill will return for the project as well. He also appeared as a variant of Wolverine earlier this year in Deadpool & Wolverine, the superhero tentpole that grossed over $1.3 billion globally, but there has been no official word on whether he will reprise his role as the clawed mutant in another Marvel project.

The Warhammer 40,000 series starring Henry Cavill does not yet have an official release date. Until then, you can get a glimpse at the Warhammer 40,000 universe in Secret Level, which is streaming now on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project.

