It's no secret that Henry Cavill might be the biggest Warhammer fan on the planet. The star of Netflix's The Witcher is passionate about gaming, comics, and nerd culture in general, but his love for the classic tabletop franchise knows no bounds. Time and again, he's brought up the game in interviews, including an incident where he lightly corrected a talk show host on the difference between Warhammer and Warcraft, and has vouched for a movie set in its universe in the past. It should come as no shock then that he was recently seen mulling around Warhammer World in Nottingham, England, the home of the game's creators Games Workshop, for a hands-on tour of their museum of artifacts from throughout the game's storied history.

Cavill visited the Mecca of all things Warhammer over the weekend, delighting fans and workers with selfies while nerding out over his favorite game. Through the Warhammer Community Team Twitter, Games Workshop released a short video chronicling Cavill's day out which consisted of conversing about his hobby and inspecting the seemingly endless sets of Warhammer figurines and concepts. From the sentiments shared by the workers he met, Cavill was a joy to have around both for his love of the game and general kindness. It's a delightful little look at the actor kicking back, wielding the legendary Slayer of Kings, and just overall having a blast amongst his fellow nerds in an unprofessional setting.

Cavill's been somewhat of an unofficial ambassador for Warhammer as of late, single-handedly pulling the game into public perception and igniting the possibility of a live-action film. In the midst of the COVID lockdown in 2020, Cavill shared his lifelong passion for the game with fans through his Instagram, showing off one of his latest miniature painting projects in the process. From there, he's made the rounds talking about the game, albeit in a more reserved manner due to the overall lack of public knowledge on all things Warhammer.

In general, Cavill's been unafraid to push nerd culture into the spotlight. He's since spoken about making Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 into a movie and made his case for joining Amazon's Mass Effect series, assuming it sticks close to the plot of the games. Perhaps his influence will one day see the Warhammer series given the spotlight with a proper live-action adaptation. It certainly doesn't hurt hearing the actor wax poetic about the franchise from time to time.

Check out the delightful video of Cavill's visit to Warhammer World below.

