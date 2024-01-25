The Big Picture Henry Cavill gives a positive update on the progress of the Warhammer 40,000 adaptation for Amazon.

Details about the creative team are yet to be revealed, but Cavill's involvement ensures substantial interest and backing.

Warhammer 40,000 is a tabletop game with a dystopian science-fantasy universe and rich lore, and previous adaptations have had limited success.

Henry Cavill has given a brief, but positive update on the progress of his fascinating Warhammer 40,000 adaptation for Amazon. In late 2022, Cavill was also announced as leading and producing a Prime Video-backed adaptation of Warhammer 40,000 in the wake of his contentious departures from the roles of Superman and The Witcher. Cavill, while promoting his latest film Argylle, spoke with Collider's Steve Weintraub and was able to offer a brief, but encouraging update on the status of the project. "Warhammer is progressing very well," he said. "Big things are happening, and we are very excited."

While details about the creative team behind the project are yet to be revealed, Cavill's A-list status should ensure there is substantial interest and backing in the show. Prime Video has invested heavily in fantasy series already, perhaps most notably in the case of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which was a massive gamble for the streamer that paid off handsomely. Cavill is an ideal fit for the role, as his passion shines through whenever he talks about it. He even spent the lockdown period of the pandemic decorating Warhammer figurines. At the time his involvement was announced in 2022, Cavill expressed his excitement at taking part in the franchise, revealing that he was a lifelong fan.

“I have loved Warhammer since I was boy, making this moment truly special for me. The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honour and the responsibility. I couldn’t be more grateful for all the hard work put in by Vertigo, Amazon and Games Workshop to make this happen. One step closer to making a nigh-on lifelong dream come true".

A Brief History of 'Warhammer 40,000'

Warhammer 40,000 or "40K" is a tabletop miniature wargame created by Games Workshop. The game is set in a dystopian science-fantasy universe in the distant future, and is known for its "grimdark" theme, a term now used to describe particularly dark and dystopian science fiction and fantasy settings. It's a universe where there is only war and suffering, and moral ambiguity is prevalent. The universe is rich with lore, featuring intricate backstories, complex characters, and extensive world-building that covers millennia.

There have been a few attempts at adapting the game in other media, though none have reached the level of mainstream success as the game itself. Ultramarines: A Warhammer 40,000 Movie was released in 2010, and was a direct-to-DVD animated film, featuring the Ultramarines, considered some of the more iconic chapters in the game universe, while a series produced by the Warhammer TV team, entitled Angels of Death, was released in 2021.

