Incredibly, we've been viewing Henry Cavill's masterpieces for over two decades. After his big break on the BBC's The Tudors, the talented British actor received the role of Superman in the 2013 reboot film Man of Steel. The film became the top-grossing Superman film of all time and held the position until 2016.

RELATED: Every Live-Action Superman, Ranked

While he may be known best for his role in Man of Steel, Cavill has taken on a variety of characters that have proven his versatility as an actor. His highest-grossing film to date was Batman Vs.Superman: Dawn of Justice, where he reproduced his role as Superman.

'Immortals' (2011)

After a decade of playing roles that required him to be his charming self as supporting roles in numerous TV series and films, Cavill finally found a breakthrough under the supervision of visionary director Tarsem Singh. In Immortals, Cavill plays the soon-to-be-acclaimed Theseus, a mortal man trained to be an incredible fighter. When King Hyperion (Mickey Rourke) poses a threat across Greece, Theseus and his small group must find a weapon with the power to destroy humanity before Hyperion does.

Immortals is a captivating part of Cavill's professional development, and sets the foundation for his upcoming roles in the decade.

'Whatever Works' (2009)

Based on a script written in the 1970s, Whatever Works follows Boris Yellnikoff (Larry David) as he forsakes his upper-class New York life for skimpy accommodations in Chinatown on his quest to lead a free-spirited life after his failed suicide. Directed by the controversial Woody Allen, the movie adorns a strong cast, including Evan Rachel Wood, Conleth Hill, and Henry Cavill as Randy James.

The plot of the film is slightly problematic, but Cavill drives to shine in his role and shares terrific chemistry with Wood.

'Man of Steel' (2013)

If there's one thing that cannot be avoided when we talk about Cavill's phenomenal career (which hopefully has a few decades more), it's undeniable: He is Superman. And if Superman is all you know of Henry Cavill, you know it starts with 2013's Man of Steel.

The movie marks a near-infamous union of Warner Bros. and director Zack Snyder, the period when Zack was managing to string a meaningful movie out of David S. Goyer's script.

'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' (2022)

Napoleon Solo (Henry Cavill) is a 60s super-secret C.I.A. Agent who successfully rescues Gaby Teller (Alicia Vikander) from East Berlin despite being chased by K.G.B. operative Illya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer). What they don't see coming is that, soon, they'll have to join hands to save the nation.

Napoleon Solo is one of Cavill's rarest roles and one of his best at that. In The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Cavill plays a poised, calm, self-assured, and cool character, almost too cool. It's a side of him that we rarely see in its purest form, and Cavill uses it to his utmost advantage.

'Zack Snyder’s Justice League' (2021)

After the death of Clark Kent (Henry Cavill), Darkseid (Ray Porter) sends his loyal servant Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) to Earth to subjugate the human race. Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) as they try to bring the metahumans of Earth together.

RELATED: Biggest Differences in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

Substantially different from Justice League - a film with a tormented production that led to the departure of original director Zack Snyder and his replacement by Joss Whedon -Zack Snyder's Justice League contained a lot of footage that radically changed the story's direction. The Snyder Cut on the film changed it irrevocably, making it one of the best superhero movies.

'The Count Of Monte Cristo' (2002)

Based on Alexandre Dumas' classic novel, The Count of Monte Cristo follows Edmond Dantes (Jim Caviezel), a man falsely charged with treason and detained after being crossed by his friend Fernand Mondeg (Guy Pearce), who escapes from prison to take revenge on those who wronged him and rescue his girlfriend Mercédès Mondego (Dagmara Dominczyk) from Fernand.

The film showcases a young Henry Cavill, much before his big break as Superman, making it a must-watch for fans of the actor. While the movie isn't particularly imaginative, it makes an enjoyable watch that benefits from its powerful cast.

'Stardust' (2007)

Tristan Thorn (Charlie Cox) is head-over-heels in love with Victoria (Sienna Miller), but in order to marry her, he must bring a fallen star. In the magical kingdom of Stormhold, he discovers that the fallen star is actually a woman named Yvaine (Claire Danes), and he's not the only one chasing her. In his quest to protect her on his way back, he might unravel his real identity.

A visually stunning science fiction, Stardust was one of the most unique and enjoyable romantic storylines. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it role, Cavill plays the small part of Humphrey, who acts as a rival to Tristan.

'I Capture The Castle' (2003)

Based on a book of the same name, I Capture The Castle (Romola Garai) follows 17-year-old Cassandra Mortmain as she struggles to rescue her family from financial stress when two affluent American brothers inherit their property. While the movie wasn't a financial success, it was well-received for its exceptional cast.

RELATED: 8 Best Historical Romance Shows On TV

Cavill plays the role of Stephen Colley, the handyman of Cassandra's family, who's deeply in love with her. He was merely twenty when he played Stephen but beautifully managed to leave his mark, playing a charming and noble character who doesn't get the best treatments.

Enola Holmes (2020)

Over the years, countless depictions of the world-class detective Sherlock Holmes have been made, but none of them has driven him into a hot jock/nerd personality as Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes has. While Enola Holmes portrays Millie Bobby Brown as its main character, Cavill plays a remarkable role as Sherlock, her elder brother, who, along with his brother, comes home from London to figure out what must they do with Enola when their mother (Helena Bonham Carter) suddenly went missing on Enola's 16th birthday.

Enola Holmes makes the brilliant choice to make Cavill take the backseat to only occasionally use Sherlock's powers of deduction and otherwise quietly predict Enola's next moves, like a typical elder brother.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)

If there's anything more badass than reloading your arms as an imitation of cocking a gun mid-fight, you're probably not on planet Earth anymore. Cavill's role as Walker in Mission: Impossible - Fallout is perhaps one of the best things to happen to the franchise, the start of an era if you will. His addition to the Mission: Impossible fray is such a natural fit you often question if you imagined him not being there earlier.

What makes Mission: Impossible - Fallout an exciting watch is seeing Henry Cavill and Tom Cruise together in the same frame during their short time as allies.

NEXT: Lessons Learned from Geralt of Netflix's The Witcher