Nickelodeon has been bringing fans animated and live-action family-friendly classics for more than 30 years, and now one of its latest revivals just got an exciting new look. Collider is happy to exclusively share the first official trailer for Henry Danger The Movie, the upcoming live-action film based on the hit Emmy-nominated series that ran for five seasons on Nickelodeon from 2014 to 2020. The first trailer pays homage to the classic series, Henry Danger, by acknowledging Kid Danger’s past while also mentioning that he’s no longer a sidekick and has now stepped into the spotlight as a true hero. Henry Danger spent the entire Nickelodeon series growing up and coming into his own, and now he’s ready to face his destiny, which also happens to be his most dangerous mission yet.

The trailer also shows off the signature Henry Danger action that’s been upgraded to a premium thanks to more modern technology and the budget that goes along with a full-length movie. Four years later, Jace Norman is back in the saddle/supersuit reprising his role as Henry Hart, aka Henry Danger in the upcoming movie, and he’s joined by other original series cast members Ella Anderson, Michael D. Cohen, and Franki Grande as well. Anderson is known for her role as Piper Hart/Cat Piper, Cohen will reprise his role as Schwoz, and Grande is back for one more soiree as Frankini. The film will follow Henry Hart reluctantly putting on his supersuit one more time and racing through a maze of alternate realities with a new sidekick, Jasper. The two then run into trouble that threatens to leave them trapped in another dimension forever.

Is the ‘Henry Danger’ Series Streaming?

All five seasons of Henry Danger are streaming on Paramount+ along with other Nickelodeon content under the Paramount umbrella. Seasons 4 and 5 of Henry Danger are also available to stream on Netflix, but the first three seasons of the family-friendly superhero series are absent from the platform. Henry Danger is also available to watch on Prime Video through the NickHits extension, one of the many arms of the second-biggest streaming service that allows its users to consolidate content on one platform.

Henry Danger The Movie will premiere on Nickelodeon on January 17 and will begin streaming on Paramount+ the same day. Check out the official trailer for the movie above and posters below and watch all five seasons of Henry Danger the series on Paramount+.

