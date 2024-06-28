The Big Picture A Big Hand for the Little Lady defies Western stereotypes with a gripping story of high-stakes poker.

The film's twist ending leaves both the audience and the gamblers in awe, showcasing the skillful performances of the lead characters.

This unique blend of Western and heist genres captivates viewers with its unexpected plot twists.

The stereotypical Western that many of us grew up with has a checklist of musts, including a cowboy, a love interest, a shootout, and a panoramic shot of the hero riding off into the sunset. While every movie fan knows John Wayne (True Grit is a milestone in American cultural literacy), A Big Hand for the Little Lady, starring Henry Fonda and Joanne Woodward, stands as a testament to the versatility of the Western genre. As if Matchstick Men met High Noon, or Oceans Eleven met Rio Bravo, the film is among the best of the Western and, more importantly, heist genres. Forgoing high noon for high hands, the film represents a departure from the common formulas, though, yielding a truly original story.

A Big Hand for the Little Lady takes place in Laredo, Texas, where the town holds an annual high-stakes poker game. Coincidentally, Meredith, a reformed gambler played by Fonda, is riding through town with his wife and son when their wagon breaks down. Not being able to help himself, he, of course, enters the game with their life savings. After suffering a heart attack while holding an excellent hand, he gives his cards to Mary, his wife played by Woodward, under the condition that nobody else, including the audience, gets to see it. From there, the story evolves into a guessing game, with the viewers' curiosity about the hand growing stronger and stronger throughout the rest of the film.

A Big Hand for the Little Lady Comedy western in which a traveler bets more money than he can afford in a poker game, and unusual events follow. Actors Henry Fonda, Joanne Woodward, Jason Robards, Paul Ford, Charles Bickford, Burgess Meredith, Kevin McCarthy Release Date May 31, 1966 Director Fielder Cook Studio Warner Bros.

'A Big Hand for the Little Lady' Changes the Rules for Western Heists

The character study that we see in A Big Hand for the Little Lady is unusually complex for a Western of its day, where characters were generally reserved for brawny, rugged types that exude macho charisma, not family men that struggle with addiction. The other men in the poker game, including Kevin McCarthy and Jason Robards, fit the Western stereotype to a tee, even though they clearly sympathize with Mary. Here, we see a hint of emotional intelligence that is unique for characters meant to be gruff and brutish. When Mary is told that she must call the bet or forfeit the hand, the audience gets the sense that the gamblers take pity on her because she’s a woman (which comes into play at the end), but she doesn’t relent.

Related John Wayne’s Most Underrated Role Is in This Western Heist Movie With so many excellent films in The Duke's arsenal, this Western heist is often overlooked.

The truly tough, gritty character in A Big Hand for the Little Lady is not Meredith, but Mary, who must be the strong leader for their family despite her husband’s physical and mental health issues. Put in a bit of a spot, Mary then takes out a loan from the local bank to call the bet, showing the hand to the bank manager as collateral. From this, the audience begins to identify with Mary, who is seemingly willing to do whatever it takes to care for her family, in spite of the perplexing scenario she finds herself in. While this is not the first western to feature a strong, female lead, Woodward’s commanding presence sells the film’s premise so well that it feels not only unlike other Westerns of the day, but other films in general. Mary, though desperate, is able to confidently assuage the other gamblers in such a way that even the audience is willing to ante up and see what’s in her hand.

Even the Audience Isn't In on the Score in 'A Big Hand for the Little Lady'

Close

But therein lies the rub: neither the audience, nor the other gamblers, ever see what’s in Mary’s hand. What's worse is that the entire plot of the film depends on what is in this “too good to be true” hand that must be unbeatable. Yet, at the conclusion of the film, the other gamblers decide that the banker is much too frugal to loan large amounts of money based on a bluff, and fold without having seen what they were betting against.

Now, it should be admitted that this wouldn’t fly in a lesser film, but the convincing performances by the lead characters are so skillful that it feels right, and the audience doesn’t get the sense that the townspeople are acting out of character. Given the circumstances that a desperate family is about to be ruined by an out-of-control father, the viewer understands the other gamblers’ willingness to give up the pot. As the game ends, Mary manages to gain the respect of not just the other gamblers, but the entire town, and saves her family from financial disaster.

The Characters Are Thoroughly Convincing in 'A Big Hand for the Little Lady'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Except, of course, that it really is an elaborate ruse. After the gamblers leave, it’s revealed that, with the help of the doctor and banker, the entire thing was a sham, right down to their “son,” whom they have to get to his real parents in time for bed. But unlike other heist films, where the audience roots for the protagonists to steal the money, in A Big Hand for the Little Lady, they can’t help but feel betrayed. Fonda and Woodward play such convincing parts that the audience is sure that they’re genuine. After all, who would bet their entire life savings, and borrow thousands of dollars, on an elaborate ploy? Plus, the Western genre uses so few confidence schemes that it never occurs to the viewer that it would be a deception. At the conclusion of the film, however, the audience is left holding the bag, but it’s done so well that they can’t help but admire the movie for it.

In the interest of fairness, twist endings are not a rarity in themselves, with the likes of Maverick or Two Mules for Sister Sara being more recognizable. What makes A Big Hand for the Little Lady so memorable are the flawless executions by the cast, which are so moving that the audience lets their guard down for the big twist. The reveal in similar films may be a surprise, but the conclusion of A Big Hand for the Little Lady is almost personal. Better still, unlike other heist films, A Big Hand for the Little Lady may still fool viewers even though they’ve read what’s coming, since the characters will play a tune on their heartstrings worthy of Mozart.

A Big Hand for the Little Lady is available to buy or rent Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO