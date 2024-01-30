The Big Picture Henry Fonda emerged as a star in the 1930s with his relatable performances as the "everyman" in Hollywood.

Fonda's breakout role in the 1935 romantic comedy I Dream Too Much showcased his charismatic and earnest qualities as an actor.

Fonda's career transitioned to more dramatic roles, earning him critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for films like Young Mr. Lincoln and The Grapes of Wrath.

While today’s cinematic ecosystem is almost entirely reliant upon pre-existing franchises and brands, the industry used to depend upon popular movie stars to generate anticipation for upcoming films. While movie stars within the Golden Age of Hollywood like Cary Grant or Jimmy Stewart appeared in countless films of varying quality, the audience’s interest in their development as performers ensured them a loyal following for most of their work. Few stars within this titanic era of the industry were more popular than Henry Fonda, whose depiction of earnestness and integrity made him an endearing protagonist in many great films. While he is often associated with the Western and thriller films he so often starred in, Fonda got his start in the romantic comedy genre.

Which Rom-Com Featured Henry Fonda's Break-Out Role?

Henry Fonda emerged as a star in the 1930s, a period of immense creativity within Hollywood where many of the industry’s most prominent filmmakers began to find fame. While many of the breakout stars of this era, such as John Wayne and Errol Flynn, drew acclaim for playing larger-than-life heroes, Fonda embodied the “everyman” with his relatable performances. Often cast as working-class characters with sensible expectations, Fonda was essential in the development of performative realism and Hollywood’s ability to tell more dramatic stories. Since Fonda was able to portray his characters authentically, he starred in many films that tackled topical issues such as poverty, social hierarchy, and justice.

Although many of the earliest romantic comedies were silent films, the genre began to develop within the 1930s as “talkies” began to adopt more intricate screenplays. One of the key advantages of “talkies” was their ability to incorporate clever, quippy dialogue that wouldn’t land with as significant of an impact if it was simply transcribed. The relatively recent development of sound as a cinematic technique meant that a new generation of stars had to emerge to tackle the new medium, and Fonda was among them. Fonda earned his breakout role in the 1935 comedy I Dream Too Much alongside Lily Pons; it was essential in showcasing the uniquely charismatic, earnest quality that became so intrinsic to his performances.

While I Dream Too Much was met with relatively tepid reviews upon its initial release, Fonda’s performance was one of the film’s most acclaimed aspects. While Fonda would eventually prove himself by working with stronger material, it takes a truly masterful actor to survive a critically reviled film early on in their career. As revealed in his autobiography, The New York Times cited Fonda as “the most likable of the new crop of romantic juveniles,” and positively compared him to the other actors of his generation that had appeared in similar projects. The notion that an actor of Fonda’s caliber deserved better projects than I Dream Too Much was persistent among Hollywood executives, who kept his name in mind when casting their upcoming slates.

Romantic Comedies Made Henry Fonda a Star

Although I Dream Too Much’s underperformance hadn’t endeared him to a widespread audience, Henry Fonda had his first major success with the 1936 romance film The Trail of the Lonesome Pine. While Fonda would become one of the most prominent Western stars of all time, The Trail of the Lonesome Pine is unique among his projects because of the intimate chemistry he shares with Sylvie Sidney. While John Fox Jr.’s 1908 novel of the same name had been adapted to the big screen three previous times, Henry Hathaway’s 1936 version stood out due to the stirring romantic relationship at its center. The Trail of the Lonesome Pine was also significant as one of the first three-strip Technicolor productions, allowing the extent of Fonda’s expressiveness to be displayed in a more detailed format.

Although his youthful sense of whimsy was instrumental in garnering his reputation, Fonda ultimately shed his more flamboyant qualities as he took on a series of more dramatic roles. After working with the Austrian visionary Fritz Lang on the crime thriller You Only Live Once and starring as Abraham Lincoln in John Ford’s 1939 biopic Young Mr. Lincoln, Fonda proved that his background in rom-coms did not preclude him being taken seriously. His career hit its climax in 1940 when his performance as Tom Joad in Ford’s adaptation of the John Steinback classic The Grapes of Wrath earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor; the film itself earned the Best Picture Oscar and is cited as one of Ford’s greatest masterpieces.

Henry Fonda Was a Versatile Actor

Although he would gain prominence with a series of Western roles in the 1940s, Henry Fonda’s career experienced a brief dip when he took a seven-year exit from making films, choosing to star in theater productions instead. While exiting the industry for such an extended amount of time could have been disastrous for an actor of Fonda’s prominence, he earned a major comeback with his leading role in Sidney Lumet’s 1957 adaptation of the award-winning stage play 12 Angry Men. As a producer on the film, Fonda earned a Best Picture nomination for what has been cited as one of the greatest courtroom dramas of all time. With its analysis of racial discrimination and judicial corruption, 12 Angry Men is perhaps more timely now than it has ever been.

Although being so successful for so many decades could have given him a sense of haughtiness, Fonda was remarkably willing to subvert expectations by tackling different genres. In addition to lampooning the Western genre with the 1970 satire The Cheyenne Social Club, Fonda was willing to star in camp classics like 1977’s Tentacles, a cheaply produced aquatic horror film intended to cash in on the recent success of Jaws. While he had proved himself to be a far more mature performer than the “juvenile” had initially been mistaken for, it took a long time for Fonda’s work to receive the recognition of his peers. He finally earned his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in 1982’s On Golden Pond.

