Although he is often most closely associated with the extensive work he did within the western genre alongside his regular collaborator, John Wayne, the great director John Ford was also an actual veteran who used his experiences in war to inspire some of the more realistic versions of combat that had been seen on film. Ford’s service in the Navy allowed him to craft intense war films, such as They Were Expendable and The Wings of Eagles, which showed the incredible sacrifices that soldiers were forced to make within the field of combat. However, Ford wasn’t just interested in making digestible, patriotic films that avoided criticism of the United States military. Ford’s brilliant World War II satire Mister Roberts examined the everyday challenges faced by the crew of a U.S. Cargo ship and featured amazing performances from Henry Fonda, James Cagney, and Jack Lemmon.

What Is ‘Mister Roberts’ About?