The Big Picture Henry Fonda's portrayal of Norman Thayer in On Golden Pond earned him his first and only Oscar, solidifying his place as one of Hollywood's true greats.

Fonda's performance as Norman Thayer showcases his ability to bring complexity to a character, reflecting the struggles of an aging American in the twilight years.

Jane Fonda and Katharine Hepburn's contributions to the film, both on and off-screen, were integral to the success of Henry Fonda's Oscar-winning performance.

Henry Fonda had a career spanning over five decades, punctuated by iconic roles in Westerns, war films, and dramas. Yet, despite critical acclaim and audience reverence, one accolade seemed to elude him — the Academy Award. That is, until 1981 when, at the age of 76, starring in the last movie he made, he had a poignant performance that earned him his first and only Oscar, cementing his place as one of Hollywood's true greats.

It is the story of saving the best for last. Henry Fonda's depth, vulnerability, and quiet power in his portrayal of Norman Thayer in Mark Rydell's adaptation On Golden Pond finally earned him the golden statuette. Norman Thayer is a man grappling with aging, illness, and fractured family bonds. Henry Fonda's portrayal of the man, made all the more powerful by his unique collaboration with his daughter Jane Fonda and Katharine Hepburn yields a family dynamic that is both tender and raw.

On Golden Pond Norman is a curmudgeon with an estranged relationship with his daughter Chelsea. At Golden Pond, he and his wife nevertheless agree to care for Billy, the son of Chelsea's new boyfriend, and a most unexpected relationship blooms. Release Date December 1, 1981 Director Mark Rydell Cast Katharine Hepburn , Henry Fonda , Jane Fonda , Doug McKeon , Dabney Coleman , William Lanteau Rating PG Runtime 109 Main Genre Drama Writers Ernest Thompson Tagline When life is at its finest... When love is at its fullest... Genres Drama , Documentary

What Is 'On Golden Pond' About?

On Golden Pond delves into the twilight days of an aging American couple and their family. Following tradition, Norman (Henry Fonda) and Ethel Thayer (Katharine Hepburn) embark on their annual summer retreat to their cozy cottage beside the tranquil Golden Pond. This year, however, retired Norman grapples with the challenges of advancing age, marking his 80th birthday with a tinge of melancholy. Sensing time's swift current, Ethel extends a hopeful olive branch, summoning their distant daughter, Chelsea (Jane Fonda). Perhaps, with their days dwindling, reconciliation lies beyond the horizon, before the final curtain falls.

The already strained relationship between Norman and Chelsea takes a turn when she arrives with her fiancé, Dr. Bill Ray (Dabney Coleman), and his teenage son Billy (Doug McKeon). Memories of perceived favoritism, of Chelsea yearning for a love her father seemingly showered upon a non-existent brother, resurface. Yet, over time, an unlikely bond blossoms between the young man (Billy) and Norman, unexpectedly acting as a bridge across the emotional chasm separating father and daughter.

Why Is Henry Fonda's 'On Golden Pond' Performance So Strong?

Image via Universal Pictures

Henry Fonda is known for his portrayal of everyman characters. He played Tom Joad, a flawed character pardoned from prison to find his family ravaged by the Great Depression, in John Ford's 1940 film adaptation of John Steinbeck's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, The Grapes of Wrath. He is the front person of the family on the journey to California in search of a better life. In Sidney Lumet's 12 Angry Men, which Henry Fonda produced and considers his personal favorite film he made, he becomes Juror 8, the common voice dissenting against the majority's decision, saving a potentially innocent teenager from execution. In The Ox-Bow Incident, he's an ordinary cowboy witnessing injustice with no clear path to intervention. In Alfred Hitchcock's film noir The Wrong Man, he personifies the struggles of ordinary people seeking justice. Yet, in the Western How the West Was Won, he embodies the adventurous mountain frontier spirit, settling in a new place for love. For an actor who made dozens of movies, including those against type, it would be an arduous task enumerating all his contributions. In his final role in On Golden Pond, also his last theatrical feature film, Henry Fonda portrays a more complex role as Norman Thayer, a retired professor grappling with aging and family challenges.

Henry Fonda's Norman Thayer is a man accustomed to a bustling schedule, now abruptly thrust into idleness with only his family for company. Unfortunately, this family struggles to embrace his gruff demeanor, despite his seemingly obvious declining health. Ethel, his wife, demands nothing more than the vows she took, expecting him to mend broken doors even as faces in family portraits blur in his vision. In one instance, Ethel sends him to gather grapes from a nearby wild patch, and Norman, his health waning, succumbs to paranoia, fleeing back to her. Yet, Ethel remains his beacon, offering gentle humor once he confesses his struggles. However, his relationship with his daughter Chelsea is a tangled knot. When Chelsea's fiancé arrives, the tension thickens. To the audience, Fonda's portrayal of Norman is clear: despite his seemingly callous treatment of Chelsea, his love for her runs deep. Yet, Chelsea remains unconvinced.

Fonda's mastery lies in his ability to infuse Norman with complexity beyond the script, drawing upon his vast experience as an everyman. Norman embodies the multifaceted struggles of a traditional American in their twilight years. He's a man closing a chapter, a father seeking to mend old wounds, a husband cherishing decades of shared life, a human being passing on his knowledge to future generations, and a retired worker who defines himself by daily tasks and a paycheck. Now, with ample time on his hands, fulfillment slips through his grasp. In Norman's journey, we see reflected the universal yearning for purpose and connection in life's final act. It is interesting to note that Henry Fonda, who portrayed all these perfectly, was not the first on the minds of the producers for the role. Jimmy Stewart was, but he declined it.

Why Jane Fonda & Katharine Hepburn Were Key to Henry Fonda's Oscar Win

Image via Universal Pictures

Creating an on-screen family as dynamic as the Thayers in On Golden Pond is no easy feat. Jane Fonda, also a star of the film, attributed the film's success to the raw authenticity of her own strained relationship with her father, Henry, and Katharine Hepburn's masterful embodiment of Ethel. In an AFI interview, Jane Fonda revealed that she viewed the film as an opportunity to heal their relationship. Notably, in the emotional scene where Norman and Chelsea reconcile, Fonda spontaneously (against her father's acting norm) reaches out to touch her father's arm while saying, "I wanna be your friend." Witnessing her father's tears at that moment, Fonda felt a connection transcending the screen, with the father and daughter having a similar relationship in real life. She also admits to deliberately amplifying the emotional impact on the audience by going the extra mile in scenes with Henry's close-ups. In fact, Jane Fonda, already an Oscar winner at the time, recalls momentarily losing her composure after one intense scene with her father. It was Hepburn, she says, who helped her find her way back into the character and to continue filming.

Katharine Hepburn's Ethel, on the other hand, was the wife Henry Fonda's Norman desperately needed. Playful, domineering, and utterly loving, she embodied the promise of "till death do us part!" About ten years younger than Norman, she exuded a timeless grace that perfectly complemented his weathered charm. No other actor could have brought their on-screen dynamism to life like Hepburn. She knew when to gently chide Norman when to stand resolutely by his side, and, most importantly, she was the bridge between his fractured relationship with Chelsea and the very foundation of their family. Hepburn's performance was imbued with such grace and professionalism that it drew admiration from Jane Fonda herself, even if Jane felt Hepburn didn't like her during filming. Jane Fonda said of Hepburn while receiving her father's Oscar on behalf of her father who couldn't make it to the Academy Awards ceremony due to ill health, "He (Henry Fonda) feels that he would never have won this if it wasn't for Katharine Hepburn."

Henry Fonda's Journey to the Oscars Was Desert-paved

Close

It's hard to ignore that one of the most beloved and recognizable faces in film, Henry Fonda, only won one Oscar in his long and illustrious career. This isn't unheard of, as many actors have received plenty of nominations without ever taking home the gold. But Fonda was a legend like no other, someone who witnessed and actively shaped the evolution of Hollywood and filmmaking. And yet, until his eventual win in 1981, only one prior Oscar recognition, a nomination for his role in The Grapes of Wrath, graced his name.

His performance in his final film, On Golden Pond, was a poignant farewell that wouldn't go unnoticed. The film garnered ten Academy Award nominations, winning three: Best Actor for Henry Fonda, Best Actress for Katharine Hepburn, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Ernest Thompson. With a box office take exceeding $119 million, it became the second-highest-grossing film of the year, solidifying its place in cinematic history.

Henry Fonda's final film wasn't just a cinematic gem; it was a testament to his enduring talent and a deeply personal journey culminating in the ultimate artistic accolade. He saved the best for last, reminding us that the greatest performances often arise from our own life experiences, vulnerabilities, and the profound connections we forge along the way. Henry Fonda's Oscar stands out not just as a trophy, but as a golden beacon of humanity in the twilight of a legendary career.

On Golden Pond is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock