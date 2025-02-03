Westerns have always been a means of exploring contemporary issues, with the problems of the past reflecting those of the present. This was perhaps never truer than during the Red Scare, when the House Un-American Activities Committee's pursuit of alleged Communist infiltration within Hollywood led to the blacklisting of many prominent actors, writers, and directors. Westerns, with their built-in themes of morality, were a perfect genre with which to explore this, as was the case with 1959's Warlock. Not only did the Henry Fonda-led drama serve as a metaphor for the blacklist, but it was also surprisingly queer-coded at a time when such stories remained firmly in the closet.

What Is 'Warlock' About?