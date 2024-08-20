Henry Fonda was an icon of classic Hollywood, famous for his calm demeanor, commanding presence, and everyman appeal. In the first half of his career, he generally played righteous heroes in movies but later took on more diverse roles, including antiheroes and villains. Fonda won the Oscar for On Golden Pond and worked in a host of genres, from courtroom dramas like 12 Angry Men to Hitchcock thrillers like The Wrong Man, but probably turned in his best performances in Westerns that would later be canonized as classics of the genre.

Western fans looking for gems to watch could do worse than start with Fonda's filmography (though they may have already seen some of his more famous movies). His work in the genre covers everything from straightforward classics to more comedic and experimental Westerns, as well as character studies. The best Henry Fonda Westerns remain entertaining and accessible more than half a century after their release.

10 'Jesse James' (1939)

Directed by Henry King

"I ain't aimin' to do nuthin'. I'm doin' it." Fonda leads Jesse James as Frank James, the older brother of the infamous Jesse James (Tyrone Power). The film, set in post-Civil War Missouri, follows the James brothers as they turn to a life of crime after the ruthless railroad companies swindle farmer families out of their land, including theirs. While Jesse becomes a folk hero to some for his rebellious stance against the railroads, Frank grapples with the moral implications of their actions.

The script is smart, and Fonda delivers a committed performance, but the direction is uneven, and some of the scenes fall flat, particularly the romantic ones. A few of the action sequences are also undercooked, the shootouts most of all. Despite these flaws, Jesse James was a massive hit on release, becoming the third highest-grossing movie of the year, behind only Mr. Smith Goes to Washington and Gone with the Wind.

9 'Drums Along the Mohawk' (1939)

Directed by John Ford

"O Almighty God, hear us, we beseech Thee, and bring succor and guidance to those we are about to bring to Your divine notice." Here, director John Ford blends historical drama with a character study, focusing on the daily struggles of a young couple on the frontier. Gilbert Martin (Fonda) is a newlywed farmer who, along with his wife Lana (Claudette Colbert), seeks to build a life on the New York frontier during the American Revolution.

In Drums Along the Mohawk, Ford shows the viewer endless open plans and towering forests, which practically become like characters in their own right.

Drums Along the Mohawk takes a while to get going, and the action only really kicks into gear around the halfway mark, but it's still solidly crafted and boasts strong performances from most of the main actors, especially Fonda and the equally iconic Claudette Colbert. It's also impressive for being Ford's first foray into color filmmaking, which he actually nails. His landscape shots are especially memorable and create a lot of immersion. Ford shows the viewer endless open plans and towering forests, which practically become like characters in their own right.

8 'Warlock' (1959)

Directed by Edward Dmytryk

"The men you posted are coming into town." In this one, Fonda is Clay Blaisedell, a renowned gunfighter hired by the desperate citizens of the town of Warlock to restore order and protect them from a group of outlaws. Blaisedell, with his signature golden-handled pistols, brings a sense of calm authority, yet his methods and those of his enigmatic partner, Tom Morgan (Anthony Quinn), are morally ambiguous, leading to conflict with the town's deputy sheriff (Richard Widmark).

From here, the story unfolds in some unexpected and intriguing ways, defying the usual narrative formula for this kind of Western. Some of the supporting actors are a little hammy, but Fonda is terrific, really fleshing Blaisdell out and making him compelling. Indeed, later reviewers have paid a lot of attention to the complex relationship between Blaisedell and Morgan, with some arguing that there is a romantic subtext to their dynamic. If that's true, it makes Warlock pretty boundary-pushing for a '50s Western.

7 'How the West Was Won' (1962)

Directed by Henry Hathaway, John Ford, George Marshall

"They left tracks in history that will never be eroded by wind or rain." Directed by three different filmmakers, How the West Was Won is a true epic chronicling one family's sweeping journey across the American frontier. It's divided into four chapters, each unfolding in a different time and place between 1839 and 1889. In each of them, successive generations of the Prescott clan contend with the struggles of the changing West. As a result, the film boasts an ensemble cast including James Stewart, Gregory Peck, John Wayne, and Eli Wallach.

Fonda makes a cameo appearance in the fourth chapter, entitled "The Railroad." He is buffalo hunter Jethro Stuart, who helps one of the protagonists maintain peace with a group of Native Americans.; it's a small role but Fonda is quite entertaining in it. How the West Was Won is worth checking out for Western fans, even if it drags at times and is overlong. Despite some dated elements, it remains one of the most impressive epics from its era.

6 'The Tin Star' (1957)

Directed by Anthony Mann

"A decent man doesn't want to kill, but if you're gonna shoot, you shoot to kill." Directed by Anthony Mann, The Tin Star presents a grittier, more realistic portrayal of the Old West, where the lines between right and wrong are often blurred. It stars Fonda stars as Morgan Hickman, a former sheriff turned bounty hunter who arrives in a small town with the body of an outlaw. There, he reluctantly becomes a mentor to Ben Owens (Anthony Perkins), the town's inexperienced young sheriff.

The Tin Star has an old-school charm and boasts some captivating visuals despite having been made on a paltry budget.

Fonda and Perkins make for a terrific team, the former world-weary and disillusioned with the law, the latter green and idealistic. The two actors complement each other well, and the relationship feels authentic and believable. Additionally, The Tin Star has an old-school charm and boasts some captivating visuals despite having been made on a paltry budget. It certainly punches above its weight, but it got away with it, even earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

5 'My Name is Nobody' (1973)

Directed by Tonino Valerii