Additional cast members have been announced for Guy Ritchie and Jerry Bruckheimer’s upcoming war movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. The film, which is set to begin production on February 13, will see an all-star cast join Henry Cavill and Eiza González, including Crazy Rich Asians’ Henry Golding.

According to a recent report by Deadline, Golding has joined the cast of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. The star, who is best known for portraying Nick Young opposite Constance Wu in the hit film Crazy Rich Asians will be starring in the film in a yet-to-be-disclosed role alongside Cavill and González. His most recent project, Assassin’s Club, in which he plays assassin Morgan Gaines, who is hired to kill six people from around the world, is set to be released this year.

Golding isn’t the only actor to have been added to the project, with an all-star cast announced. Joining Cavill, Gonzálex, and Golding is Alan Ritchson, who is best known for his role of titular character Jack Reacher in Amazon’s television series Reacher, and Henrique ‘Henry’ Zaga, who played Roberto da Costa in The New Mutants and Brad in 13 Reasons Why. Alex Pettyfer, Cary Elwes, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusanmokun, and Til Schweiger will also be starring in the new film.

Related: Henry Cavill Wasn't Fired as Superman — He Just Wasn't Hired, Says James Gunn

In October, it was announced that Cavill and González would be leading Ritchie and Bruckheimer’s new World War II set film. Cavill is set to play the leader of a spy organisation, with González as a military sniper who possess extraordinary spy abilities. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is based on real-life events that took place during the Second World War, based on war correspondent and military historian Damien Lewis’ book of the same title. The story will focus on the secret World War II combat organisation created by the United Kingdom’s former Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Ian Fleming, and how the unit changed both the course of the war and formed the basis of the modern Black Ops unit.

The script was written by Ritchie (who will also direct the film), Paul Tamasy, and Arash Amel. Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Ivan Atkinson, and John Friedberg are on board the project as producers, with Scott Lastaiti, Olga Filipuk, Damien Lewis, Tamasy, and Johnson acting as executive producers.

Filming for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is set to begin February 13. In the meantime, check out Golding in the official trailer for Crazy Rich Asians.