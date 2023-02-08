One of Henry Golding's next roles will be in a sci-fi romance film. According to Deadline, Golding has been cast in the upcoming film Daniela Forever. Golding will play a man whose girlfriend died in an accident six months ago. To help him deal with her death, Golding's character decides to sign up for a sleep trial that uses lucid dreams. This allows him to recreate and relive the life that he once shared with his girlfriend.

Golding's previous work includes 2022's Persuasion (directed by Carrie Cracknell), 2021's Snake Eyes (directed by Robert Schwentke and based on G.I. Joe), and 2019's The Gentlemen (directed by Guy Ritchie). One of his next films will be the upcoming spy movie Assassin Club, which was directed by Camille Delamarre.

Daniela Forever will be directed by Nacho Vigalondo. Vigalondo's previous work includes 2016's Colossal, 2014's Open Windows, and 2011's Extraterrestrial. The movie will be filmed in Mardrid, Spain this spring and summer. "This movie is built around a deeply human character trapped in twisted plot, something Henry Golding is so perfect for this almost feels unreal," said Vigalondo about the film. "I'm enthusiastic about the team gathered around this project, and I hope the story delivers everything I want to say about love, dreams and Madrid." Vigalondo will be a producer for the film at Sayaka Producciones, along with Nahikari Ipiña.

Image via Warner Bros.

Benoit Roland from Wrong Men and Leire Appellaniz from Señor y Señora will also be producers for the film. XYZ Films will also produce Daniela Forever. XYZ's other films include last year's supernatural comedy Gatlopp: Hell of a Game (directed by Alberto Belli) and The Mean One (directed by Steven LaMorte), a horror parody of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas. One of their next films will be the Netflix action movie Havoc, which stars Tom Hardy and was directed by Gareth Evans. The company will also finance the film, as well as launch it for sales at the EFM. "We're thrilled to be a part of this project," said XYZ Films. "Nacho and Henry are a dream fit for what promises to be an unforgettable film."

No potential release date has been announced for Daniela Forever. Fans can see Golding's previous work in last year's film Persuasion, which is currently available to stream on Netflix. In the meantime, check out this Collider interview with Golding on 2021's Snake Eyes below: