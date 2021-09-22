Assassin Club has been quietly filming in Italy, which is surprising considering the action-packed film stars some heavy hitters. Deadline confirmed that Henry Golding, Daniela Melchior, Sam Neill, and Noomi Rapace are set to star in the new feature from Film Bridge International, which just wrapped the shoot in Italy.

The film reportedly takes place in a world of international spies and elite assassins (hence the title). In this world of contract killers, Morgan Gaines (Golding) is the best of the best. When Morgan is hired to kill six people around the world, he soon discovers all the targets are also assassins unknowingly hired to kill each other. Rapace plays Falk, the only assassin with skills to match his own. Under the guidance of his mentor Jonathan Caldwell (Neill), Morgan must defeat Falk and the other assassins to keep himself and his girlfriend Sophie (Melchior) alive.

While Melchior has been steadily working in telenovelas since 2014, she launched to stardom with her breakout role as Ratcatcher 2 in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. This is her first major role since its release. Golding is no stranger to action-packed films, recently starring in Warner Bros.' Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, but he has also proved he has a romantic side with his role in Crazy Rich Asians.

Camille Delamarre, best known for directing Transporter: Refueled was brought on to direct Assassin Club, which was penned by Thomas Dunn who also executive produces. The film is produced by Film Bridge International CEO Ellen Wander along with Jordan Dykstra, Motus Studios’ Emanuele Moretti, and 828 Media Capital’s Todd Lundbohm. Kieran Corrigan, Dennis Crow, and Simon Fawcett have also been tapped to produce.

An official release date has not been set for Assassin Club, but it is expected to arrive in 2022.

