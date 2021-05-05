Henry Golding is set to join Dakota Johnson in an adaptation of Jane Austen's last novel Persuasion, which is heating up at Netflix and MRC Entertainment.

Johnson will play Anne Elliot, a non-conforming woman with modern sensibilities who lives with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy. When her dashing ex, Frederick Wentworth, comes crashing back into her life, Anne must choose whether to put the past behind her or listen to her heart when it comes to second chances.

Golding will play William Elliot, a cold, calculating opportunist who became estranged from his family, only to later be embraced when he returns as a wealthy man. Though they are distant relatives, he develops a romantic interest in Anne as he positions himself as the rightful heir to their family's patriarch. The role is something of a departure for Golding, and that's one reason he was attracted to the project according to Deadline, which broke the news of his casting.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Snake Eyes': First Image Shows the Enigmatic Ninja Preparing to Train

Persuasion will mark the feature directorial debut of acclaimed theatre director Carrie Cracknell, who will be working off a script by Oscar winner Ron Bass (Rain Man) and Alice Victoria Winslow.

Andrew Lazar (American Sniper) and Christina Weiss Lurie (Bruised) will produce the film, which will be executive produced by Elizabeth Cantillon, Michael Constable and David Fliegel. Netflix and MRC describe the adaptation as a "modern, witty approach to a beloved story" that will still "remain true" to Austen's novel, which was published shortly after her death in 1817. Production will start next month.

Golding broke out in WB's global sensation Crazy Rich Asians before going on to star in Guy Ritchie's hit gangster movie The Gentlemen and the romantic comedy Last Christmas, which paired him with Emilia Clarke and marked his second time working with director Paul Feig following A Simple Favor. The dashing Malaysian-British actor will soon be seen as the lead in Paramount's G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes, and he also voices the main character in Paramount’s upcoming animated movie The Tiger’s Apprentice.

KEEP READING: 'Snake Eyes' Filming Wraps as Henry Golding Promises Film Will "Blow Everyone's Socks Off"

Share Share Tweet Email

Steven Soderbergh Defends Oscars Ending and Accounting for a Possible Chadwick Boseman Win The director hasn't commented on the new order of the awards until now.

Read Next