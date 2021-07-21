Plus what it really takes to prepare for an action movie like 'Snake Eyes.'

With director Robert Schwentke’s Snakes Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins opening this weekend in theaters, I recently spoke with Henry Golding about making the Snake Eyes origin story. During the fun interview, Golding talked about why he was so afraid to take off Snake Eyes' helmet, how he landed the role, why the training never stopped, how he started training two months before shooting began (which included a boot camp with samurai experts), what he’d like to see in a sequel, deleted scenes, and more.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Snake Eyes tells the story of how Snake Eyes (Golding) and Storm Shadow (Andrew Koji) met and how their brotherly relationship fell apart. The film also introduces Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, and Peter Mensah as Blind Master.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

RELATED: Samara Weaving on ‘Snake Eyes’, Damien Chazelle's ‘Babylon,’ and Why She Loves Her Stunt Double

Henry Golding:

How does Snake Eyes actually see out of his mask?

How did he land the role?

What kind of training does it take to do a role like Snake Eyes?

What does he wish he knew on the first day of filming?

What does he hope happens in a sequel?

What does he know about the future of Cobra and G.I. Joe in potential sequels?

Did they have a lot of deleted scenes?

Image via Paramount

Share Share Tweet Email

Can “Silent Interlude” Be Adapted as a Movie? 'Snake Eyes' Star Henry Golding Weighs In The G.I. Joe comic is famous for not using a single speech bubble, sound effect or caption.

Read Next

Steve Weintraub (9337 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub