With director Robert Schwentke’s Snakes Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins opening this weekend in theaters, I recently spoke with Henry Golding about making the Snake Eyes origin story. During the fun interview, Golding talked about why he was so afraid to take off Snake Eyes' helmet, how he landed the role, why the training never stopped, how he started training two months before shooting began (which included a boot camp with samurai experts), what he’d like to see in a sequel, deleted scenes, and more.
If you haven’t seen the trailers, Snake Eyes tells the story of how Snake Eyes (Golding) and Storm Shadow (Andrew Koji) met and how their brotherly relationship fell apart. The film also introduces Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, and Peter Mensah as Blind Master.
Henry Golding:
- How does Snake Eyes actually see out of his mask?
- How did he land the role?
- What kind of training does it take to do a role like Snake Eyes?
- What does he wish he knew on the first day of filming?
- What does he hope happens in a sequel?
- What does he know about the future of Cobra and G.I. Joe in potential sequels?
- Did they have a lot of deleted scenes?
