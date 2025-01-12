Henry Mancini's scores have long been staples of classic movies. His music has captured fun comedies, dramatic movies, and everything in between. Mancini won four Academy Awards, a Golden Globe, and multiple Grammys for his music. Throughout his career, he worked with some of the most iconic names in Hollywood, like Audrey Hepburn and director Blake Edwards, composing some of the most recognizable scores in movie history.

What sets Mancini's movie scores apart is the fact that they capture the stories featured in the movies. Some scores feature iconic songs that have gained legacies of their own, such as that from Breakfast at Tiffany's. Other scores, such as those featured in Days of Wine and Roses, are much more intimate and tell a very heartfelt story of a movie's protagonists. The best Mancini scores elevate the movies they're featured in; this list will rank them based on how much they enhance their respective movies and how iconic they've become since.

10 'Days of Wine and Roses' (1962)

Directed by Blake Edwards

Mancini's score for Days of Wine and Roses ties in with the melancholiness that comes with the movie's central themes. It follows protagonists Kirsten Arnesen (Lee Remick) and Joe Clay (Jack Lemmon) as they struggle with alcohol use disorder. The score underlines Kirsten and Joe's dramatic journey; it is light at the beginning, with Kirsten and Joe's first meeting and falling in love, before becoming frenzied when their lives get chaotic. Finally, it ends up at a slow tempo.

One of Mancini's better-known scores, Days of Wine and Roses is effective because it reinforces the movie's narrative. The gradual progression of alcohol use disorder is underlined by the score, making the message more impactful. It emphasizes Mancini's ability to use a movie's score to create attachments to a story's protagonists, matching the compassionate tone of the movie.

9 'The Night Visitor' (1971)

Directed by László Benedek

Image via Hemisphere Pictures

Mancini's score for The Night Visitor is a psychedelic, otherworldly musical journey that matches the thrilling tone of the story about a wrongly convicted man, Salem (Max Von Sydow), who is confined to a psychiatric hospital. Just like the story, the score is tense, dramatic, and largely undefinable. Mancini included all kinds of musical styles as well as silence to emphasize the important moments of the story.

What sets The Night Visitor's score apart is that it renders the story effectively unnerving. The use of different styles creates a discombobulating feeling that makes the story that much more riveting. Further, The Night Visitor is an example of Mancini's ability to underline the movie's emotional journey. This score stands out as one of Mancini's most memorable for many reasons, including the fact that it uses unevenness to bring the story together.