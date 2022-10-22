It’s been a long time since audiences saw a new motion picture helmed by Henry Selick, but the filmmaker is finally back with the new Netflix feature Wendell & Wild. Granted, there was never a chance that Selick would be producing films as regularly as Tyler Perry or Steven Soderbergh. The director of The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline works almost exclusively in the domain of stop-motion animation, a medium that’s famous for taking so much time to be realized. However, the painstakingly lengthy process ingrained into the medium of stop-motion animation isn’t the only thing responsible for Selick’s absence from the landscape of cinema. He’s also been attached to projects that would never get realized, like The Shadow King.

In March 2010, just a little over a year after his 2009 film Coraline became a hit, Henry Selick signed a deal to make stop-motion animated films for Disney. It was a momentous occasion on multiple fronts. This move signaled that Disney wanted to be in the stop-motion animation game long-term, and it brought Selick back to the company he’d made The Nightmare Before Christmas for decades earlier. A little over a year later, Disney scheduled the first new film from Selick as part of this deal, for an October 4, 2013 date. Interestingly, this would've put Selick's film opening just a year after Frankenweenie, another stop-motion animated film from Disney. For a moment, it looked like Disney was trying to turn the first weekend of October into a go-to home for stop-motion fare much like it had turned mid-June into the ultimate destination for Pixar movies.

The Mystery of Animation

Art by Katy Wu; images found via @ArtofLostAndCan

Animated movies are strange beasts. Because they’re so often made behind closed doors, their productions usually remain a mystery to the public. There aren’t outdoor sets paparazzi can take photos of and get the public in a stir over what an upcoming movie may look like (see: all those Barbie set photos the world went bananas for). Meanwhile, these productions often go through so many narrative changes (a natural byproduct of the many years these features are worked on) that announcing too many plot details far in advance can be downright foolish. Thus, these projects are often kept a total secret until a movie studio wants the public to know about them. So it was with Selick’s new movie, which remained shrouded in mystery as the director and his crew toiled away on it.

This reality was reflected when the news came down that Henry Selick's planned 2013 feature for Disney was canned at the studio. At the time, the project didn't have a name and there were no concrete plot details around to give moviegoers an idea of what they could no longer have. At the time, the reasoning for Disney halting the project was that the studio did not feel it would be either ready or good enough in time for its projected October 2013 date. Unlike many features Disney decides to pass on, though, Selick and company were allowed to shop this production to other studios. Perhaps Selick’s next stop-motion endeavor wouldn’t be dead yet.

The Shadow King Rises

In February 2013, details on Selick's new movie finally came to light, with its title, The Shadow King, released to the public as the director attempted to find financing for the feature at the European Film Market in Berlin. This is also when the project was revealed to be about a 9-year-old orphan who was born with unusually long fingers. He eventually discovers how to make hand shadows that can come to life and that he'll be needed in a shadow war that involves the very fate of his home, New York City. The whole project sounded strange and ambitious, a classic Henry Selick movie.

This was followed shortly by the first ever image from The Shadow King and the reveal of its voice cast. Jaden Betts would be playing the protagonist, Hap, while Pamela Adlon, Brendan Gleeson, Jeffrey Tambor, and Catherine O'Hara would be the most prominent supporting players. After years of radio silence over The Shadow King, the floodgates had opened up as Selick tried to get potential investors interested in financing this project.

Stop-Motion Movies Hit a Box Office Slump

Image via Disney

Unfortunately, no further news was revealed on The Shadow King, with the film failing to secure financing. It’s never been officially revealed what led to this production failing to find a new home, but it’s likely the then-current state of stop-motion animation movies had something to do with it. The Shadow King’s initial existence was spurred by the success of Coraline, but the attempt to get it new financing followed a year when stop-motion animation had a spotty box office track record.

2012 saw a trio of stop-motion animated titles (The Pirates! Band of Misfits, ParaNorman, and Frankenweenie) all opening in wide theatrical releases. None of them turned out to be as big as Coraline while Frankenweenie and Pirates especially came in under box office expectations. If these projects had been hits, it might have been easier to get The Shadow King some new financing. But without fresh reminders of the box office potential of stop-motion animated movies, The Shadow King fell into obscurity. Around November 2015, the difficulties in getting this film off the ground inspired Selick to pursue a new project, Wendell & Wild.

Stop-Motion Projects are Years in the Making

The immense amount of time it takes to make any stop-motion animated feature means that Wendell & Wild is only just now getting released, seven years after it was first announced. With Selick making the round to promote the film, the filmmaker is able to shed more clarity on what went wrong with The Shadow King. Not only has he expressed a desire to still finish up the movie, but he’s also revealed that John Lasseter’s approach to filmmaking is what ended up killing The Shadow King.

Lasseter, who ran all the animation divisions at Disney when Selick was working on The Shadow King, was intent on constantly changing The Shadow King and making it more akin to a traditional Disney movie. All these constant tweaks and changes not only deviated from Selick's vision for the project but also ensured that the budget for The Shadow King ballooned exponentially. Eventually, The Shadow King got shut down by Disney brass, which is what led Selick to try and find a new home for the feature.

The struggles of Selick to get The Shadow King made are heartbreaking to read, but they do shed light on a tumultuous period in the history of Disney animation. He wasn’t the only filmmaker to struggle to work under the conditions of Lasseter’s regime, as seen by Brenda Chapman being forced off her passion project, Brave. His woes here also exemplify the lack of respect stop-motion animation tends to get in the American film industry and the lack of interest in nurturing this time-consuming but important medium. Perhaps one day Selick will be able to overcome all these obstacles and finally be able to bring The Shadow King to vivid life.