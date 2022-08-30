Even though details are still scarce when it comes to Netflix’s upcoming stop-motion animated movie Wendell & Wild, the streamer is bound to start releasing further information (including a full trailer) soon, since the new Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas) movie which landed its release date today. But, since the celebrated film director and stop-motion master has come out to direct a new feature for the first time in 13 years, Collider couldn’t pass up the opportunity to talk with the Academy Award winner about past and, perhaps future, projects.

During a set visit to Wendell & Wild, Collider’s own Alyse Wax talked to Selick and the director revealed that there’s a chance we won’t have to wait so long for his next project. And, considering the source material and the names directly involved, it certainly has great potential:

“I have a cool project. I wrote 50 pages. It’s based on a Neil Gaiman book, his best one, but people keep saying they want to do it in CG, and I say, ‘Well, I don’t bring anything to the table. That’s not really what I do.’ So we’ll see how that shapes up.”

Of course, the definition of “best book” is entirely subjective. Gaiman fans tend to agree that some of his best works are the ones that already found their way into screens, which include American Gods, Good Omens, Stardust, and Coraline, which was adapted by Selick himself. All these titles are fairly recent, so it’s possible that the director is talking about something new to the screens like The Graveyard Book (which was announced earlier this year with Marc Forster attached to direct) or already forgotten like Neverwhere.

At the same time, this is the type of project that could gain momentum fast, since Gaiman is an author whose body of work has been constantly sought after for the last years. Most recently, Netflix adapted The Sandman, which is considered Gaiman’s masterpiece, and for many years fans thought it impossible to adapt to the screen. On top of that, Gaiman’s best-selling novel Anansi Boys has also been adapted into a Prime Video series which is currently in production and stars Whoopi Goldberg (The Color Purple).

Wendell & Wild centers around the titular demon brothers who decide to make their way back into the land of the living after being forced to listen to a goth playlist on a boombox for eternity. With their escape, however, comes the task of facing off against a demon-fighting nun who will make sure that the demons go back to where they belong. The movie is co-written by Academy Award-winning director Jordan Peele (Get Out) and Clay McLeod Chapman (Beyond White Space).

The voice cast for Wendell & Wild features Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Angela Bassett, Lyric Ross, Sam Zelaya, James Hong, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal, Igal Naor, Gary Gatewood, Gabrielle Dennis, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Seema Virdi, and Ving Rhames.

Back in July, the streamer unveiled a cast reveal teaser that also provided a first look into the characters of this new eerie universe. You can check it out below: