It's not every day that real-life outlaws make their way on to the big screen. Sure, there are countless Billy the Kid adaptations and plenty of Western yarns about Jesse James and Butch Cassidy, but never did these real-life historical figures play themselves. There was one bandit, however, who managed to make a name for himself on both the big screen and on "wanted" posters — almost simultaneously. If you have never heard of "The Cherokee Badman" Henry Starr, then you're about to.

Henry Starr Was a Real-Life Cowboy

Image via Oklahoma Historical Society

If Henry Starr doesn't sound familiar, don't worry, he was never exactly a household name. Born on December 2, 1873, near Fort Gibson, Starr was a part of the Cherokee Nation in Indian Territory. His father was a half-blood Cherokee and his mother a quarter herself. As he grew up, the Oklahoma Historical Society claims that Starr became a cowboy to make ends meet. Despite his time rounding up cattle, however, Starr never fit the classic Western stereotypes. Indeed, the outlaw was more akin to a learned gunslinger like Richard Boone's Paladin from Have Gun — Will Travel. Starr even wrote his own autobiography, Thrilling Events: Life of Henry Star, in 1914, on top of studying law. Given his potential, it's tragic then that he fell into a life of crime. Although he was nephew to the infamous Belle Starr, it was never his intention.

Related If You Miss 'Yellowstone,' Watch This Underrated Western Epic About a Legendary Outlaw This underrated drama series peels back the layers to reveal the caring, sensitive boy behind the Western legend.

In 1892, Starr was falsely accused of stealing a horse and released on bail, though he never showed up in court. Because of this, Starr was deemed a wanted man. When a U.S. Marshal tracked him down, Starr killed him, sealing his fate as a bona fide outlaw in the process. Soon, Starr committed to his life of crime and robbed a bank in Arkansas, leading to his arrest in Colorado Springs. Unsurprisingly, “Hangin’ Judge” Isaac C. Parker — yes, the same judge portrayed by Donald Sutherland in Lawman: Bass Reeves — sentenced him to hang. According to Starr's autobiography, the judge noted that a man "charged with highway robbery, and one who had also jumped his bond, could not claim the right to self-defense." However, the Supreme Court blocked that decision and granted Starr a new trial, where he was sentenced to 15 years instead.

'A Debtor to the Law' Portrayed the Real-Life Story of Henry Starr

Image via Pan American Motion Picture Corporation

Eventually, Henry Starr was released early after he stopped an outlaw named Cherokee Bill during a prison break attempt. The outlaw managed to convince Bill, who had already killed a man, to give up his weapon. According to Shelby County Today, after Judge Parker's ruling was reversed, Starr was released via a presidential pardon directly from President Theodore Roosevelt himself in 1902. In 1903, Starr married Ollie F. Griffin, with whom he had only one child — a boy he named Roosevelt after the man who pardoned him. Moving to Tulsa, the pardoned outlaw was involved in real estate for several years until 1908, but that fell through too.

Traveling across Kansas and Colorado, Starr went back to robbing banks. Though he was arrested the following year in Arizona, he was later released on good behavior and the game resumed. On March 27, 1915, Starr joined a gang of bandits who aimed to rob not one, but two different banks simultaneously in Stroud, Oklahoma. Route Magazine records that the First National Bank was hit by three of these outlaws, while four others invaded the Second National Bank. Unfortunately for Starr and his accomplices, word quickly spread, and the townsfolk banded together to fight back. Wounded by a 17-year-old boy named Paul Curry, Starr was soon captured and received a 25-year prison sentence.

Four years later, in 1919, Henry Starr again walked out of prison early on parole, having been on his best behavior behind bars and (seemingly) forsaking his life of crime. This time, it seemed to stick. Aiming to stay a free man, Starr found himself working in motion pictures, specifically starring and producing a lost silent film titled A Debtor to the Law, a semi-biographical flick about Starr’s own life. The picture was made by the now-defunct Pan American Motion Picture Corporation, and was a dramatic interpretation of the infamous Stroud robbery. Even young Paul Curry, who had shot him, reunited with Starr to play a fictionalized version of himself. Tragically, A Debtor to the Law has since been lost to time...

Henry Starr's Life and Career Ended After a Final Robbery

Image via the Oklahoma Historical Society Photograph Collection

Even more tragic, though, is that this was Henry Starr's only motion picture. Although he had made a new name and life for himself, now married to Martha "Hulda" Llewellyn, Starr soon grew restless. So, on February 18, 1921, the one-time movie star returned to crime to rob the People's State Bank in Harrison, Arkansas. "It is said to be the first time an outlaw showed up to a bank job in an automobile," historian Michael Wallis told Route Magazine. Despite the flashiness of the robbery, Henry Starr was mortally wounded and died the very next day. Before his demise, his last words were reportedly, "I've robbed more banks than any man in America," an Old West truth that has been forever etched into his tombstone. With Starr's last breath, the mythic Western outlaw died with him.

Unfortunately, A Debtor to the Law is not available to stream.