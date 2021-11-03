The self-declared “hoarder” will be letting go of these precious items this December.

Barry star Henry Winkler, a self-declared “hoarder,” is setting some of the items he collected during his career to auction, including Happy Days’ Fonzie’s letter jacket and an original Scream Ghostface mask. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the auction results from a “spring cleaning” Winkler started during the pandemic and which turned out to last for one and a half years.

According to Wrinkler, while organizing his house, the actor “found 27 boxes, and those boxes were filled with memorabilia from Happy Days to The Waterboy to Scream.” While the actor says he likes to hold to everything, he’ll be actioning 26 of these items on an upcoming auction set to take place this December at Bonhams Los Angeles. Among the items up to auction is the iconic leather jacket worn by Wrinkler’s character Fonzie in ABC’s Happy Days, one of the most popular sitcoms of the 70s. The jacket will be sold as part of a complete Fonzie outfit that includes an original pair of blue jeans, a T-shirt, and a pair of biker boots, estimated between $50 thousand and $70 thousand.

Another interesting item of the lot is an original Ghostface mask Winkler took home from Wes Craven’s first Scream movie. Wrinkler played Principal Arthur Himbry, a character that was immortalized with a statue in Scream 4. Wrinkler has “two masks from Scream that I cut onscreen and the prop people gave me them because they weren’t going to be used again.” One of these masks will be auctioned with an estimate of $20 thousand to $30 thousand.

Winkler’s Scream mask should grab a lot of attention, considering that the slasher franchise is set for a revival in 2022. The next Scream is the first installment of the franchise not directed by the late Wes Craven. Instead, Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett helm the film, with their Radio Silence banner also joining to produce the project. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will write the film, with previous franchise screenwriter Kevin Williamson executive producing.

Scream first images tease the return of Neve Campbell as final girl Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox as journalist Gale Weathers, Marley Shelton as Sheriff Judy Hicks, David Arquette's lawman Dewey Riley, Roger L. Williams, and Marley Shelton. The newcomers include Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, Kyle Gallner, Dylan Minnette, and Sonia Ben Ammar. Scream is scheduled to relaunch the horror franchise in theaters on January 14, 2022.

The Bonhams sale, including the 26-lot Henry Winkler Collection, is set to take place this December 8. The Bonhams sale will go to support the nonprofit organization This Is About Humanity, co-founded by Winkler’s daughter Zoe Winkler.

