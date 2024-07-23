The Big Picture Celebrate Barbie and 35 years of Polly Pocket at the 10th Her Universe Fashion Show on July 25 at Grand Hyatt Hotel.

Up-and-coming designers showcase geek couture at San Diego Comic-Con's iconic event, with two winners designing for Her Universe.

Her Universe Fashion Show, presented by Mattel, features immersive experiences celebrating iconic toy brands - a highlight of SDCC.

Over the past 10 years, the Her Universe Fashion Show has become as much a staple of San Diego Comic Con as any Hall H panel. Hosted by Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein, along with Broadway star Michael James Scott, the tenth installment of the event is set to grace the Grand Hyatt Hotel this Thursday, July 25 at 6 PM PT. To celebrate the fashion milestone, Collider is excited to present a look back at the past ten years of the Her Universe Fashion Show via Ashley Eckstein's stunning outfits, while looking ahead at what to expect in 2024.

Last summer may have been the summer of Barbie, but the fun continues this summer as the Her Universe Fashion Show — presented by Mattel — celebrates 65 years of Barbie, along with other Mattel brands like Magic 8 Ball, Uno, and Hot Wheels. The show will also celebrate 35 years of Polly Pocket by taking over the lobby of the Grand Hyatt. There fans can celebrate three decades of fashion, while also taking part in exciting immersive experiences and photo ops — no shrinking down to pocket size required!

Of the milestone event, Eckstein said:

“It’s truly surreal that we’re celebrating a decade of the Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con. What started out as something that seemed like an oxymoron to most, a couture fashion show at Comic-Con, is now the sell-out event that kicks off the whole weekend! I am SO incredibly grateful to everyone who has made our fashion show one of the highlights of SDCC-especially our fans and our incredible community of designers. This year’s show will be presented by Mattel, and as a lifelong fan, I’m getting to play with all of my favorite toys AND turn them into fashion! We’re having so much fun working with some of Mattel’s iconic brands."

What Is the Her Universe Fashion Show?