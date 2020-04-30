Russo Brothers to Produce Disney’s Live-Action ‘Hercules’ Remake

Yes, Disney is working on a live-action Hercules remake. But the big news here is who’s producing it: Brothers Joe and Anthony Russo. You know, the guys behind the Captain America sequels and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

The news comes courtesy of THR, which reports that Disney is in the early stage of developing a Hercules live-action remake with the Russo Brothers producing through their AGBO banner. The two are not expected to direct. They’ve hired David Callaham to start working on the script, and he’s a guy who know his way around an action set piece. Callaham’s recent credits include Wonder Woman 1984 and Marvel’s upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He’s also working on the next Spider-Man movie and worked on the script for the sequel Zombieland: Double Tap.

It’s too early to say what kind of approach Disney’s live-action Hercules will take. The animated film was released in 1998, towards the tail end of Disney’s 90s renaissance that saw an uptick after leaning into a Broadway musical style. That served the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast well, but the live-action Aladdin pulled back on the songs a little bit while the “live-action” The Lion King attempted to blend photorealism with a few select songs. All three, however, were massive box office hits.

It’s hard to imagine the Russo Brothers embracing the more colorful and musical aspects of the 1998 film, which I feel is somewhat underrated (“Go the Distance” is tremendously emotional and “I Won’t Say I’m in Love” slaps). The brothers are coming off of producing the extremely violent Netflix action movie Extraction and recently wrapped production on their directorial follow-up to Endgame, a gritty crime drama called Cherry starring Tom Holland.

But absolutely no details on the Hercules live-action remake hasn’t stopped fan-casting, from Ariana Grande to Amber Riley. Of course that’s assuming the film goes the musical route, which it may not. Although Disney will likely want to distinguish this take on the Hercules legend from the most recent live-action takes, which starred Dwayne Johnson and Kellan Lutz, were very gritty, and were very bad.

Up next for Disney is a live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, which was about to start production when the coronavirus shut everything down.

