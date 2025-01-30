1997's Hercules is among the most beloved movies in the Disney Renaissance. Based on the many myths surrounding the demigod Hercules (Tate Donovan), the film chronicles his journey to becoming a hero. On the way, he must fight the villainous Hades (James Woods) while falling in love with the beautiful but mysterious Megara (Susan Egan).

As has happened with many Disney classics, a live-action Hercules is on the way, prompting many to start pondering who will play the demigod in live-action. Many actors suit the role to varying degrees; indeed, there is not a no-brainer choice like with some other characters. However, this list will discuss the ten actors who would best suit Hercules in the upcoming live-action movie. They are not ranked in any particular order, but some choices might be better fits than others.

10 Paul Mescal

Last Seen in 'Gladiator II' (2024)

Academy Award nominee Paul Mescal is one of Hollywood's hottest young actors right now. Following his breakthrough with the pandemic hit Normal People, Mescal became one of the most in-demand actors of his generation. Last year, he headlined his first blockbuster, Ridley Scott's long-awaited Gladiator II, proving he has the good to star in both indie darlings and big-budget blockbusters.

Mescal already convincingly played a Roman gladiator, so a Greek demigod should be a walk in the park. The actor is also a fan-favorite with a built-in fanbase, which would be a bonus for the upcoming Hercules live-action. Moreover, his close friend and Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones might be an inspired choice for Megara. Who wouldn't want to see Mescal and Edgar-Jones together again, this time on the big screen?

9 Zane Phillips

Last Seen in 'Good Trouble' (2024)

Ever since his scene-stealing supporting turn in the Hulu rom-com Fire Island, Zane Phillips has become something of a fan-favorite on the internet and social media. He has continued appearing mostly in TV roles, including the short-lived Netflix comedy Glamorous, but Phillips is still waiting for a major role to finally graduate to the big leagues.

If any actor on this list looks like Hercules, it's Zane Phillips. From the face to the body to even the hair, Phillips would be a spot-on choice to play the beloved Greek hero. He is also a talented singer, as proven by many videos on YouTube, including one where he actually sings "Go the Distance" (and knocks it out of the park). Not for nothing, Phillips is at the top of many fan-casting lists for the coveted role of Hercules.

8 Aaron Pierre

Last Seen in 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (2024)

Few actors have experienced such an explosive rise in prominence as Aaron Pierre. The thirty-year-old English actor became a star in 2024 thanks to the badass Netflix thriller Rebel Ridge and the unexpectedly successful Mufasa: The Lion King. Pierre is already lining up promising projects, including becoming the DCU's new Green Lantern.

Pierre is very obviously the next big thing, and many studios and directors will be looking to sign him up before it's too late and his schedule is too full. He has the right build, height, and presence to play a mighty but gentle hero. Mufasa also proved that he is an accomplished singer, meaning he could handle "Go the Distance" without any issues. Pierre isn't overexposed yet and has already worked with Disney; it doesn't get much better than that.

7 Kedar Williams-Stirling

Last Seen in 'Sex Education' (2019-2023)

Sex Education was one of Netflix's best and most celebrated comedies. It introduced many up-and-coming young talents into the industry, including Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, and Connor Swindells. However, the equally talented Kedar Williams-Stirling has yet to receive a major opportunity outside the series, which is a true shame and a waste of his considerable charm.

Williams-Stirling showed a wide range throughout his four-season stint on Sex Education. At thirty, he is just at the right time to play Hercules and has more than proven he has charm and energy to spare. Williams-Stirling is literally just waiting for the right role to take his career to the next level; what better role than Hercules to prove that he can, too, go the distance?