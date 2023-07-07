One of the next animated Disney movies up for a live-action remake is Hercules. In recent years there has been a slew of live-action remakes of classic Disney films, such as Beauty and the Beast, Pinocchio, The Jungle Book, Aladdin, and most recently, The Little Mermaid. Hercules is based on the Roman myth of the demi-god who has super strength, goes on great adventures, and is a champion of the weak. Throughout the years there have been many representations of Hercules in film, television, books, and video games. He is one of the most popular characters from mythology to be portrayed in popular culture.

Therefore, it is no surprise that in 1997, Disney brought the myth to life with their beautiful animation. The film was directed and produced by John Musker and Ron Clements who had previously worked together on The Little Mermaid and Aladdin. The film's epic story is set to a soundtrack in the gospel, Broadway, and R&B styles. The music was written by the legendary composer, Alan Menken. Menken previously teamed up with the late Howard Ashman on other Disney classics, such as Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid. Even without his original writing partner, Menken did a Hades of a job on the soundtrack working with new lyricist David Zippel. This was the last of the Disney Renaissance films that Menken composed the score for.

The animated Hercules featured the voices of Tate Donovan, Susan Egan, Danny DeVito, James Woods, and Rip Torn; and is known for its humor. The producers of the live-action iteration have promised that the remake will keep the light-heartedness of the original. It will be interesting to see how the live-action version portrays the magical and mystical elements of the story, such as Hercules's strength, the Titans, and the Underworld. For more details about the upcoming Hercules, listen to us, the Muses, because we are here to tell you the gospel truth about the upcoming movie.

When Is the Live-Action Hercules Remake Coming Out?

We have not yet received a message from the god Mercury as to when the release date will be, but we are sure he will keep us posted. According to director Guy Ritchie, he hopes to make the film 'within the next year'. He explains,

"I used to make one movie a year. I’d quite like to make three movies a year. Because I like it, it’s not hard work for me."

Where Can You Watch the Live-Action Hercules Remake?

While Disney has released some of their past live-action remakes directly to Disney+, including Lady and the Tramp starring Tessa Thompson, Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks, and David Lowery's Peter Pan & Wendy, it doesn't seem that likely that they'll go the same route with Hercules. While we are still without a release date, chances are that the film will be released theatrically versus directly to Disney+.

Is There a Trailer for the Live-Action Hercules?

Since filming has not even started yet for Hercules, there is no trailer. We'll be praying at the Temple of Zeus until it comes out. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for the animated version in the player above.

Who Is in the Cast of the Live-Action Hercules Remake?

Being Frank Danny DeVito It's Always Sunny

Disney has not yet released any information as to who will be in the live-action cast, however, the internet has its own ideas. Many people are expressing the importance of getting the Muses cast correctly, as their voices and dances are iconic. Rumors have also circulated that global superstar Ariana Grande could possibly be in the running to play Meg.

Actor Danny DeVito answered one of the most searched questions about himself on Google 'Will Danny DeVito be in the live-action Hercules?' His response was,

"I am the live-action Hercules! What are you talkin' about? Philoctetes! If they don't put me in that, they don’t have a hair on their a--!"

Sounds like DeVito has strong feelings about returning to his role as the satyr, Phil, who ends up training Hercules to be a hero. DeVito wouldn't be the first actor to reprise his animated role in live-action form, as James Earl Jones returned to the role of Mufasa for The Lion King remake, and it has already been announced that Dwayne Johnson will be reprising his role as Maui in the live-action Moana adaptation.

Who Is Making the Live-Action Hercules Remake?

Image via Disney

Sitting at the top of Mount Olympus, Guy Ritchie will direct Hercules. Ritchie directed the 2019 Disney live-action version of Aladdin, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide. Ritchie has had successful films in the past including the Sherlock Holmes series and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Karen Gilchrist and Jeffrey Silver are producing the film having previously worked together with Disney on The Lion King remake. Additionally, Joe and Anthony Russo will produce through their company, AGBO. The Russo Brothers are most known for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it seems more than likely that Hercules will have plenty of action-packed sequences. The brothers stated that the remake will not be a "literal translation" and they want to bring more modern additions to the beloved movie. The scriptwriter will be Dave Callaham, who has written blockbusters such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Wonder Woman 1984, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

What Is the Plot of the Live-Action Hercules Remake?

The plot of Hercules, like the other Disney remakes, will largely remain true to the animated film. However, creators will be putting a modern spin on the myth. The Russo Brothers have mentioned that the film will be inspired by TikTok. Clearly, they are trying to appeal to a younger audience and are aware of the new way that content is consumed in the age of social media. For those who have not seen the Disney 1997 film, the plot revolves around the demi-god Hercules, we mean Hunk-ules.

Hercules was a baby living the godly life on Mount Olympus with his parents Hera and Zeus. Due to a prophecy from the Fates, Zeus's brother Hades has Hercules kidnapped, so he will not interfere with his plans to take over Mount Olympus. Even though Hades planned to have his minions murder Hercules, he miraculously survived, although he lost his immortality. However, he retained his god-like strength, which caused him some issues while living with humans. He feels he doesn't belong which inspires him to go on a journey of self-discovery. He meets the satyr, Phil, and the "damsel in distress", Megara, along the way. Hades is livid when he discovers Hercules is alive and attempts to destroy him. We follow along as Hercules goes the distance to reclaim his godhood and become the hero he was meant to be.

How Can You Watch Disney's Animated Hercules?

If you want to get ready for the live-action remake, then you can watch the original animated version of Hercules. The film is currently available for streaming on Disney+.

