When you think Disney, you think of classic animation films that are part of the fabric of many individuals today. As a major player in the entertainment industry, Disney has sought to maintain its enviable standard and one of the ways the company seeks to do that is by remaking in live action, some of its major classics. Niki Caro’s 2020 adaptation of Mulan, and Rob Marshall’s eagerly anticipated 2023 The Little Mermaid featuring Halle Bailey are some of the company’s offerings. Also on the cards is a remake of the 1997 animated film, Hercules which is set to be directed by Guy Ritchie who has recently revealed that the remake could be done “within the next year.”

Ritchie is no newbie to making a Disney live-action movie, the director was in charge of the 2019 remake of Aladdin. While attending the Red Sea International Film Festival, Ritchie gave an update about his latest remake. The director revealed that the remake is something that could be done within the next year, adding “I want to be as busy as I fucking can [be].” Ritchie continues:

“I used to make one movie a year; I’d quite like to make three movies a year. Because I like it, it’s not hard work for me. Even coming here, we wrapped filming at 04.30, you’re on a plane an hour later; you’re here, you start working, you go on a plane, I’ll land, I’ll go back to work. As long as you’re not playing with jet-lag too aggressively, I’m fucking happy doing that.”

If this is to come to fruition, Ritchie has some of the best hands available signed on to produce this remake, and that will be filmmakers, Joe and Anthony Russo. While Ritchie is speaking of a timeline, Joe Russo has expressed that the adaptation will be “a little bit more experimental in tone, a little bit more experimental in execution.” The filmmaker does remark that while the remake will take cues from the original musical, their remake will have a “modern” twist to it going on to reveal that there will be a TikTok influence on the film.

The success of a live-action remake might lean heavily, on the abilities of the creative mind to lean into a modern line of expression while not altering too much the original source, making it appeal to both the young and the older generations. If that means granting Danny DeVito who voiced Philoctetes, aka Phil, in the 1997 original film’s wish to return, then so be it.

Hercules remains in early production at this time. Watch the original trailer below: