In recent times, we have seen more than a few live-action remakes of original Disney animated films from the 90s. Guy Ritchie’s 2019’s remake of Aladdin, Niki Caro’s 2020 adaptation of Mulan, and more recently, the highly anticipated 2023 remake of The Little Mermaid helmed by Rob Marshall. However, Disney has these and more live actions, in the works including the 1997 animated feature film, Hercules. The adaptation will be helmed once again by Ritchie, with filmmaking brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo signed on to produce. And now there has been further insight as to what one might expect from the upcoming adaptation.

The Russo brothers will produce the Hercules remake through their own independent studio, AGBO. Speaking to Variety, Joe Russo has expanded on what audiences can expect from the upcoming adaptation. The filmmaker says the adaptation will be “a little bit more experimental in tone, a little bit more experimental in execution.”

In a time wherein remakes of the Disney classics have been critiqued for their strong links to their source materials, Russo promises something different will be put forward with this new remake. “I think they’re excited to see what we can all bring to it in a way that isn’t just a reinterpretation of the animated film,” the filmmaker says. Russo goes on to confirm that the upcoming adaptation will be a musical, with a “modern” twist of sorts to it, sharing what will stand as a bit of inspiration for the film – it’s a tad unique. “There are questions about how you translate it as a musical,” Russo says. ”Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how you execute a modern musical.”

The Russos and Ritchie will be looking to produce a remake that can come as close as possible to the enviable heights attained by the 1997 feature film. While minds behind the camera strive to make the remake memorable, there are those who seek to be in front of it. Danny DeVito who voiced Philoctetes, aka Phil, in the 1997 original has shown interest in being part of the live-action. “If they don’t put me in that, they don’t have a hair on their ass,” DeVito said as regards his interest. He later adds, “I am the live-action ‘Hercules’!” We certainly can do with the ears, tail and of course, Phil’s unmatched wisdom.

Hercules remains in early production at this time. Watch the original trailer below: