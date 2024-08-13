The Big Picture Hercules starring Dwayne Johnson is a top 10 movie on Max, surpassing classics like Jaws and Pretty Woman.

Brett Ratner directed the film based on a comic, gaining success on the platform.

Ryan J. Condal, known for House of the Dragon, adapted the screenplay for Hercules.

In between starring in the Fast & Furious movies, The Rock also made an appearance as a Greek demigod in this action thriller. Hercules, the 2014 sword & sandal fantasy film which stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular character, has found success on Max by infiltrating the top 10 movies on the platform. The film is currently the eighth most popular movie, beating out two legendary classics like Jaws and Pretty Woman, but falling short of the Michael Keaton-led Knox Goes Away, and How to Train Your Dragon, an animated movie which has found extended success on Max and also has a live-action adaptation on the way. In addition to Johnson, Hercules also stars Ian McShane and Rebecca Ferguson, and sits at 58% from critics and 48% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Hercules was directed by Brett Ratner, who has not directed a feature film since, but previously was best known for his work helming Tower Heist, X-Men: The Last Stand, Red Dragon, and all three Rush Hour movies starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. The screenplay for Hercules was based on the comic by Steve Moore and was adapted by Evan Spiliotopoulos and Ryan J. Condal. You may recognize Condal's name as the writer and creator behind the Targaryen-based Game of Thrones spin-off series, House of the Dragon. He also worked with The Rock several years after Hercules on Rampage, the Kaiju action-adventure film which stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

What Are the Most Popular Movies and Shows to Watch on Max?

Several weeks after its Season 2 Finale, House of the Dragon is still dominating the Max streaming charts and currently sits as the #2 most popular show behind only Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. As for movies, both Grown Ups films starring Adam Sandler and directed by Dennis Dugan have been the two most popular films on Max for more than a week now, with Keaton also occupying the #3 spot with Beetlejuice as fans prepare for the sequel set to release later this year. Another iconic film of the 2000s landing in the top 10 on Max is Sherlock Holmes, which stars Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law.

Hercules was written by Ryan Condal and directed by Brett Ratner and stars Dwayne Johnson, Rebecca Ferguson, and Ian McShane.

