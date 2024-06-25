The Big Picture Get ready for Hercules to hit the London stage next summer at Theatre Royal Drury Lane! Sign up now for updates on this legendary show.

Bless our souls, Herc is certainly on a roll again! It was announced on June 24, 2024, that Disney’s beloved animated feature, Hercules, is making its way to London’s West End in a new stage adaptation. According to Disney on Stage, the production is heading to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London's West End. Previews and first showings are expected to begin in the summer of 2025. The news comes alongside emerging information of the Hercules live-action movie remake, which is currently in early production with Guy Ritchie attached to direct, and the Russo Brothers producing.

Disney on Stage boasts live entertainment audiences of over 20 million people in 50 countries per year! In the UK & Ireland, Disney lovers can already watch stage productions of Disney Movies in London's West End, including productions of The Lion King and Frozen. Disney’s Hercules follows the titular hero, voiced by Roger Bart, as he fights to defeat the evil Hades, voiced by James Woods. Hercules, the son of Zeus (Rip Torn), is turned into a half-god, half-mortal, by Hades. Spurred on by a host of muses, the film is based around Ancient Greco-Roman mythology, and tells an adapted version of the divine hero Heracles. Currently, it is unclear whether the show has been cast, or any suggestion of potential cast members.

What Can Disney Fans Expect from ‘Hercules’ on Stage?

This new production of Hercules is to be directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, an American theater director who has been nominated for several Tony awards, and has worked in the film industry on stage-to-screen adaptations such as 2020’s The Prom and 2024’s Mean Girls, starring Reneé Rapp. Tanisha Scott is set to co-choreograph. Following the original music and lyrics by Disney songwriters Alan Menken and David Zippel, the musical features an all-new book by Robert Horn and Kwame Kwei-Armah.

Fans who are eager to get a taste of Hercules on stage can see a sneak-preview of what the show has to offer in a 2023 Royal Variety Performance that surprised audiences as part of a Disney on Stage hits medley. The sneak preview featured fan-favorite songs ‘Zero to Hero’ and ‘Go the Distance’, giving viewers an early idea of what is to come from the new adaptation’s exciting score.

Tickets for Hercules on stage will be on sale later this year. Currently, there are no confirmed dates as to when tickets will be release to the public, and when the production will officially enter previews.

Disney's Hercules (1997) is available to stream worldwide on Disney+.

