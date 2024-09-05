The Big Picture Collider is offering our readers an opportunity to see an early screening of Here After, followed by a Q&A with director Robert Salerno.

Here After is a horror drama starring Connie Britton about a mother overjoyed to have her daughter back after a near-fatal accident. In the days following, she realizes something sinister came back with her.

RSVP early for a chance to win tickets and secure a seat for this advanced screening and Q&A on September 12 in LA!

For our next screening event, we’re thrilled to be kicking off the spooky season with a brand-new supernatural thriller from the producer of Smile, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, and We Need to Talk About Kevin. You are invited to join us for Robert Salerno’s directorial debut, Here After, starring Connie Britton. We’re extending this offer to anyone in the Los Angeles area for a chance to see this on a big screen before its official release in select theaters and digital. After the movie, we'll have an exclusive Q&A with Salerno. Read on for full details.

Here After stars Emmy-nominee Connie Britton (Nashville) as Claire Hiller, a proud mother to her talented young daughter, Robin, played by Freya Hannan-Mills (Swimming Home). After a piano recital, however, Robin is in a near-fatal accident, and Claire is confronted with the possibility that her daughter may not survive her injuries — if she does survive, the extent of Robin’s brain damage is unclear. Miraculously, Robin is revived and seemingly unaffected, and Claire is overjoyed to take her daughter home. In the days following the accident, Claire begins to notice alarming changes in her daughter, realizing something sinister attached itself to Robin from the brink of death. In addition to Britton and Hannan-Mills, Here After also features Giovanni Cirfiera (Ford v Ferrari) and Tommaso Basili (Ferrari).

‘Here After’ Screening Details

If you’re in the Los Angeles area or have the means to get there, join us for this chilling thriller on Thursday, September 12. The screening will take place at the Landmark Theatre Sunset, and the film will begin at 7 pm. Immediately following, we invite you to hang out with us for an extended Q&A with first-time director Robert Salerno. Salerno is best known for producing Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s 21 Grams and Nocturnal Animals with Jake Gyllenhaal, as well as Parker Finn’s upcoming sequel Smile 2.

How to Get ‘Here After’ Tickets

For your chance to win tickets to this early screening and Q&A, hit this link to provide us with your email address. Be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you, and RSVP as soon as possible to ensure you get a seat. We'll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to September 12, so keep an eye out.

Here After officially releases in select theaters and on digital on September 13. Stay tuned to Collider for more special event screenings!