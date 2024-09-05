Even though September is only the beginning of spooky season, we do have a Friday 13 coming our way, which means that it's as good a time as any to delve into some thriller movies. At Collider, we're really looking forward to Here After, a supernatural thriller that stars Connie Britton (The White Lotus) and is set to premiere simultaneously in theaters and on digital platforms on September 13. In order to tease a little bit of the story, Paramount Pictures teamed up with Collider to unveil an exclusive sneak peek ahead of the movie's premiere.

Here After tells the story of Claire (Britton), a mother whose life is turned upside down several times: first, her daughter Robin (Freya Hannan-Mills) suffers a terrible accident. Then, the girl miraculously manages to pull through. However, when they return home after a stint at the hospital, Claire begins to suspect that Robin is not quite the same, and starts to wonder if Robin might have come back to life accompanied by something sinister.

The new footage we can share with you below underscores the eerie nature of what Claire and Robin's relationship has become. The girl is in a room inside the house practicing piano, but she seems to know exactly what her mother is doing far away in the kitchen because she's able to follow the woman's movements with dramatic notes. It could almost be funny if the conversation that followed didn't send chills up viewers' spines.

Who's The Team Behind 'Here After'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Here After is directed by BAFTA nominee Robert Salerno, a Hollywood veteran who has produced titles like Nocturnal Animals, Vox Lux, Smile, and We Need To Talk About Kevin. With Here After, Salerno is making his feature film directing debut. During an interview on the FRED podcast, Salerno explained why he decided to sit in the director's chair after almost 30 years working as a producer. The director mentioned that this time he "had this need to create my own world and my own experience," and that he really wanted to explore the theme of forgiveness, which is one of the central aspects of the story.

The screenplay of Here After is written by Sarah Conradt, who recently penned Mothers' Instinct. Aside from Britton and Hannan-Mills, the cast also features Giovanni Cirfiera (Signora Volpe), Tommaso Basili (Ferrari), Babetida Sadjo (Into The Night), and Syama Rayner (The Final Code).

Here After premieres in theaters and on Digital Platforms next Friday, September 13. You can watch our exclusive sneak peek above.

Get Tickets