The Big Picture Get ready for a thrilling mix of psychological horror and possession tropes in Here After starring Connie Britton.

The new trailer teases a terrifying story of a revived girl whose unsettling behavior raises dark suspicions.

Emmy nominee Britton leads a talented cast in this supernatural thriller, arriving September 13 in select theatres.

In time for spooky season, Paramount is bringing a new film starring The White Lotus star Connie Britton which will make you think twice before you wish for something. Here After, helmed by Robert Salerno, is a mix of psychological horror blended classic possession trope and the result is a thrilling story. To give fans a taste of what’s in store, a new trailer has been released and it’s all things deliciously terrifying.

The trailer sets a very ominous tone as we see a young girl, who plays piano and makes her parents proud, but unfortunately, she meets an accident and is pronounced dead for 20 minutes. Her mother who can’t bare to lose her child prays for a miracle and her daughter is revived, but she isn’t the same. From choking birds to choking children, the young girl has changed. The trailer looks thrilling, with some compelling performances inviting the audience to solve the mystery.

The Team Behind ‘Here After’

Salerno, who has credits like Smile, We Need to Talk About Kevin, and I’m Thinking of Ending Things, directs from a script by Mother’s Instinct scribe Sarah Conradt that follows Claire and her daughter Robin in this gripping supernatural thriller. While most plot details are kept under wraps, the log-line gives some idea:

Claire Hiller is overjoyed when her daughter Robin is miraculously revived after a fatal accident. But her relief turns to dread as Claire notices changes in her daughter, suspecting something dark has followed her back from the brink of death.

Emmy Award nominee Britton is well known for her playing Nicole Mossbacher in The White Lotus. She isn’t new to the genre having starred in American Horror Story: Murder House, which bagged her an Emmy nomination, and Larry Fessenden’s psychological horror The Last Winter. Her other credits include Promising Young Woman, Nashville, and Friday Night Lights among others. Supporting her in the cast are Freya Hannan-Mills as Claire’s daughter Robin, and Giovanni Cirfiera as Luca along with Tommaso Basili as Dr. Ben Romano, Syama Rayner as Adriana, and Babetida Sadjo as Viv. Further rounding off the cast are Alessandro Bressanello, Andrea Bruschi, Laura Anzani, Alessandro Riceci, and more. With talents across the board Here After is a film to watch out for.

Here After will arrive at select theatres and on Digital, September 13. You can check out the new trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.