Collider is excited to exclusively premiere the trailer for Saban Films' newest release, Here Before, a psychological thriller about a woman trying to cope with the loss of her daughter while potentially endangering another child. After premiering in film festivals, Here Before is finally getting a commercial release, with Saban confirming the movie will arrive in theaters this February.

The trailer introduces us to Laura (Andrea Riseborough), a woman who still hasn’t come to terms with the loss of her infant daughter. While Laura is doing her best to move on with her life, a family moves in next door and reopens the wound of losing a child for her. Why? Because the neighboring couple has a daughter, Megan (Niamh Dornan), who reminds Laura of the child she lost. To complicate matters, Megan seems to remember things that she shouldn’t, which leads Laura to think the girl might be her daughter reincarnated.

Laura’s obsession with Megan and the possibility she might be her daughter brought back to life drives her to take ever more disturbing actions to find out the truth. At the same time, Megan’s parents, Marie (Eileen O’Higgins) and Chris (Martin McCann), quickly grow concerned about their neighbor’s obsession with their daughter.

The debut feature film of writer-director Stacey Gregg, Here Before had its world premiere at 2021’s SXSW Film Festival. The movie received mostly positive reviews, with critics praising Riseborough’s touching performance, alongside co-star Jonjo O'Neill and Jesse Frazer-Filer.

Here Before’s hit theaters on February 11, before coming to VOD on February 15. Check our the exclusive new trailer below.

And check out Here Before’s official synopsis:

Andrea Riseborough (Black Mirror) is spellbinding as the distraught mother, haunted by the death of her young daughter, who develops an all-consuming obsession over the neighbor girl who she believes is the reincarnation of her child. When new neighbors move in, Laura (Riseborough) is awakened from her mundane daily routine of errands and exercise. She becomes transfixed by their young daughter, Megan (Niamh Dornan). Megan’s parents Marie (Eileen O’Higgins) and Chris (Martin McCann), initially don’t seem to mind as Laura offers Megan a ride home from school and an invitation to dinner. Her husband Brendon (Jonjo O’Neill, The Queen’s Gambit) grows concerned as his wife’s infatuation with the young girl spirals into increasingly erratic behavior. Eerily, Megan seemingly knows far too many specific details of their family life and displays similar mannerisms of their dead daughter. Is the trauma of losing her child causing Laura to lose grip on reality, or is Megan truly the reincarnation of her daughter?

