Director Robert Zemeckis' ambitious new film, Here, was billed as a long-awaited Forrest Gump reunion, but not only did the film fail to generate a sufficient degree of enthusiasm among critics, it also turned out to be one of the biggest studio flops of the year. Starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the central roles, Here debuted to mixed reviews and negligible box office attention in early November. It's already available on PVOD platforms, on the heels of a tragically underwhelming box office run.

With around $12 million in the bank domestically, Here continues a decade-long cold-streak for the legendary filmmaker. His last four films, including Here, have only grossed a combined total of $72 million domestically, despite featuring stars such as Hanks, Brad Pitt, Steve Carell and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. His last true hit, Flight, was released over a decade ago. That being said, Zemeckis remains one of the highest-grossing filmmakers of all time, with cumulative global box office earnings exceeding $4.3 billion worldwide.

Based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire, Here tells an epic story across generations, as it follows one family from a singular perspective. True to form, Zemeckis utilized elaborate visual effects techniques in the film, continuing an obsession that began two decades ago with another film starring Hanks, The Polar Express. The movie appears to have settled at a "rotten" 35% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime described Here as "a messy, scattershot, and often laughable attempt to bring the grandiosity of life to the screen in a fairly economical fashion."

'Here' Earned Less Globally than Zemeckis' Last Flop, 'Welcome to Marwen'

Zemeckis brought together not only Forrest Gump stars Hanks and Wright, but also that classic film's cinematographer Don Burgess, writer Eric Roth, and composer Alan Silvestri. The movie made less than $5 million in its domestic debut, against a reported budget of around $50 million. Zemeckis' last two films, Pinocchio and The Witches, were both released on streaming platforms. Hanks, on the other hand, is coming off of the surprise hit A Man Called Otto, which grossed over $110 million globally. He was also a part of the ensemble for director Wes Anderson's acclaimed Asteroid City, which made over $50 million globally. Zemeckis was circling a project titled The King, set to star the similarly struggling Dwayne Johnson, but no firm updates have emerged in years. Here is now available to watch at home. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.