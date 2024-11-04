Director Robert Zemeckis, who remains one of the highest-grossing filmmakers of all time, just can’t catch a break. He hasn’t had a hit film since the Denzel Washington drama Flight, which was released over a decade ago. In fact, his last two films debuted directly on streaming platforms. But despite his poor luck, even Zemeckis would’ve had his hopes up this time around. His latest release, Here, marks a momentous reunion of his key collaborators on Forrest Gump — arguably the most popular film of his career. Featuring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the lead roles, the movie boasts an ambitious premise and plenty of Zemeckis’ technical wizardry, but none of that was able to attract audiences to theaters this weekend.

Here debuted with just $5 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office, on the back of lukewarm reviews and a collective shrug from the audience. The movie just about found a spot in the top five, finishing behind the holdover release Conclave, which opened a week earlier and is playing in about 1,000 fewer locations. Here opened in over 2,600 locations this weekend, and reported a per-theater average of just $1,900. By comparison, the weekend’s number one film — Venom: The Last Dance — reported a PTA of over $6,300.

Based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire, Here traces a family across decades, but through a static camera that doesn’t budge from one spot. Both Hanks and Wright were de-aged for the film, which cost a reported $50 million to produce. Always the innovator, Zemeckis has almost entirely dedicated himself to visual effects-heavy cinema in the last decade, even as his goodwill with audiences has dwindled. Here earned a poor B- CinemaScore from opening day crowds, in addition to a 35% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote that the move feels “like an interesting experiment more than a fully-formed story.”

Robert Zemeckis' Comeback Will Have to Wait

In addition to Hanks and Wright, Here also brings back Forrest Gump writer Eric Roth, composer Alan Silvestri, and cinematographer Don Burgess. While a $5 million debut for a film of its pedigree is disastrous, it isn’t as low as the $2.3 million that his last theatrical release, Welcome to Marwen, debuted with in a similar number of theaters six years ago. That film concluded its run with just $10 million domestically. In fact, Zemeckis’ highest-grossing release in the last decade is Allied, which made just $40 million domestically despite starring Brad Pitt. You can watch Here in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.