The Big Picture Screambox's new horror comedy Here For Blood is a genre-bending, low-budget throwback that received rave reviews on the festival circuit.

The film stars Shawn Roberts as a struggling ex-wrestler who babysits a 10-year-old girl, only to be terrorized by masked cultists.

Here For Blood has practical effects that will appeal to fans of '90s horror, and it will be released on Screambox, in theaters, and digitally on February 9.

Screambox is hearkening back to the days of gory, low-budget video store horror with its newest creepy and campy comedy Here For Blood. Billed as a genre-bending, wrestling-fueled throwback, the film stars Shawn Roberts as the rambunctious, struggling former professional wrestler Tom O'Bannon who takes a job babysitting a 10-year-old girl to make ends meet. Soon, however, their easy-going evening of snacks and video games becomes a nightmare when masked cultists raid the home and endanger everyone inside. Collider is thrilled to share an exclusive clip of the chaos in store, which sees Tom forced to reconsider bashing in one of the maniac's brains.

The footage demonstrates the brand of comedy this spooky film features, opening as Tom gets the upper hand on his masked adversary by pinning his arm under a window sill with a knife. As he prepares to thwack the cultist in the head with a heavy frying pan, his girlfriend Phoebe (Joelle Farrow) stops and admonishes him for being so willing to bash him. Although Tom just wants to knock him out and keep everyone safe, she doesn't want any accidents to happen and is floored when he suggests he wouldn't feel bad about taking the creep's life. The masked man makes the mistake of insulting Phoebe, however, causing her to change her tune immediately. Threatening their lives is one thing, but a sexist slur is a bridge too far and Tom obliges her wishes, delivering him a meaty smack upside the head with the pan.

Roberts is no stranger to campy horror projects given his previous role as the villainous Albert Wesker in Paul W.S. Anderson's second trilogy of Resident Evil films. This time around, he's working under director Daniel Turres and his writing partner James Roberts and co-stars with the young Maya Misaljevic, who plays his 10-year-old babysittee Grace. Although her career is young, she's already earned brief appearances in a handful of high-profile titles like The Boys, Locke & Key, and Seven Veils, though Here For Blood is her first starring role in a film. Tara Spencer-Nairn and Michael Therriault will round out the cast alongside legendary Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snyder, whose voice can be heard as a decapitated skull.

'Here For Blood' Had a Bloody Good Time on the Festival Circuit

Here For Blood is one to watch for on Screambox after tearing up the festival circuit with rave reviews and an armload of awards. Premiering at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival in 2022, the horror comedy scored six awards, including Best Film to Watch With a Crowd. The flowers would keep coming at FrightFest, IFI Horrorthon, Ramaskrik, and beyond, with strong reviews earning the film a strong 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Screambox is hoping the film will follow the same success with general audiences in theaters as their previous originals, like The Outwaters, Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls, and Terrifier 2.

Brad Miska, the creator of the V/H/S franchise and the Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting/Cineverse, hyped up Turres and Roberts's work as a gory feature straight out of a bygone era for fans of practical horror. "Here for Blood is the kind of movie weekends were made for, whether you want to see it on the big screen or in the comfort of your own home," he said in a statement. "Step into the shadows of nostalgia with effects so practically perfect that fans of '90s horror are going to think they’ve died and gone to Blockbuster."

Here For Blood will be released on Screambox, in theaters, and on digital on February 9. Check out the exclusive clip below.