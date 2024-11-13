Here was touted all year as the Forrest Gump reunion that fans had been waiting for, but the film has failed to deliver at the box office. As it prepares to enter its third full weekend in theaters, Here has grossed $10 million worldwide, with $9.8 million from the domestic box office and $368,000 from overseas markets. The film opened to only $4.8 million during its first full weekend in theaters, followed up with a 51% drop down to $2.4 million. Here boasts a reported budget of somewhere between $45 and $50 million, which the film has just reached 10% of from its global box office haul. Here’s $10 million is also possibly the last major box office milestone the film will reach, as it may not have the legs to reach the $20 million or even the $15 million mark.

Here reunites Tom Hanks and Robin Wright with director Robert Zemeckis, who all previously worked together on Forrest Gump, the 1994 drama that won six Oscars, including Best Picture, Hanks for Best Lead Actor, and Zemeckis for Best Director. The three had not worked together in the 30 years since Forrest Gump, which pulled in a whopping $678 million at the box office in 1994 which, when adjusted for inflation, equates to a total of $1.4 billion, which would make Forrest Gump the second-highest-grossing movie of the year, behind only Inside Out 2. Paul Bettany, best known for his role as Vision in the MCU, also stars in Here, along with Kelly Reilly, who is famous for her roles in Flight (2012) and Sherlock Holmes (2009).

What Else Does Tom Hanks Have in the Works?

Tom Hanks will next star alongside Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Rupert Friend in The Phoenician Scheme, the upcoming espionage thriller from Wes Anderson that’s expected in theaters in 2025. He’s also been tapped to star in Major Matt Mason and In the Garden of Beasts, but few details are known about either project at this time. Hanks recently worked with Anderson and Johansson on Asteroid City, which came not long after he starred in A Man Called Otto, the 2022 drama that departed Netflix at the start of the month.

Here is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

