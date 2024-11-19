Despite the involvement of A-list talent both in front of and behind the camera, the high-concept drama film Here has proven to be a bit of a dud at the box office. The film’s failure validates Warner Bros.’ perceived concerns about giving Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2 a proper theatrical release, even though titles such as Conclave, and We Live in Time have shown that there is an audience for star-driven films aimed at adults. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Here follows a family across decades, but through a static camera stationed at exactly one spot.

The movie unites Zemeckis with his Forrest Gump stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, as well as writer Eric Roth, composer Alan Silvestri and cinematographer Don Burgess. But sadly, no amount of star-power was enough to pull audiences to theaters. After less than 20 days in theaters, Here has generated a little over $12 million globally, of which $11 million has come from the domestic market. The movie cost a handsome $50 million to produce, and marks Zemeckis’ first theatrical release since the similarly disappointing Welcome to Marwen in 2018. That film ended its run with a near-identical $13 million global haul, also against a $50 million reported budget.

Since then, Zemeckis has directed two remakes for streaming — Max’s The Witches, and the Disney+ release Pinocchio. Like Here, neither of those films earned positive reviews. The movie appears to have settled at a “rotten” 36% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, where it also has a disheartening 58% audience score. On the polling platform CinemaScore, it holds a so-so B- grade. This weekend, Here lost over 1,000 domestic theaters, signaling a complete loss of faith on the exhibitors’ part. By comparison, Joker: Folie à Deux lost 1,600 domestic theaters in its third weekend of release.

Can Zemeckis Turn His Career Around?

While Here wasn’t able to reinvigorate Zemeckis’ career — the filmmaker hasn’t had a theatrical hit since 2012’s Flight — it marked an uncharacteristic failure for the otherwise reliable Hanks. The actor was coming off two box office hits, Elvis (over $280 million worldwide), and A Man Called Otto ($113 million worldwide). The actor was also a part of the ensemble for Asteroid City, directed by Wes Anderson, with whom he'll reunite next in The Phoenician Scheme. Here will debut on digital streaming platforms next week, but you can watch it in theaters until then. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.