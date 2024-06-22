The Big Picture Here, set for release on November 15, 2024, brings together a talented cast for a story of love, loss, and life's journey.

The film utilizes cutting-edge technology to digitally de-age stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright for a unique viewing experience.

Director Robert Zemeckis teams up with producer Jack Rapke and an impressive ensemble to bring this compelling tale to life.

Robert Zemeckis' Here, which reunites the filmmaker with Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth as well as actors Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, has adjusted its release scheduled for this November. The film will now have a wide release on November 15, 2024, after originally being scheduled for an exclusive L.A. and N.Y. run on the same date with a limited release on November 22, 2024, before going wide on November 27, 2024. Regardless, fans are sure to expect the film this November and witness the reunion of these four extraordinary talents for the first time in thirty years since the release of Forrest Gump in 1994.

Based on the acclaimed graphic novel of the same name by Richard McGuire, Here tells a story about multiple families and a special place they inhabit. This story travels through generations, capturing the human experience in its purest form. Zemeckis serves as director of the film while also handling the screenplay with Roth. Furthermore, Hanks and Wright, who star in this impressive tale of love, loss, laughter and life, are joined by Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Dockery.

Besides directing and screenwriting, Zemeckis is on the team of producers for Here alongside Jack Rapke, Derek Hogue and Bill Block. As for executive producers, they include Jeremy Johns, Andrew Golov and Thom Zadra. Miramax holds international rights for the film while Sony Pictures/TriStar Pictures will theatrically release it in the U.S. this November.

Tom Hanks & Robin Wright Will Be Digitally De-aged in 'Here'

Described as an original film, Here is set to see a digitally de-aged version of Hanks and Wright using technological advancements originating from a partnership between Metaphysic, an AI technology company and Hollywood agency CAA. This was revealed in January 2023, and at the time, Zemeckis pointed out the necessity of the lead stars' transformation for the success of the film. He said in a statement: "I've always been attracted to technology that helps me to tell a story. With Here, the film simply wouldn’t work without our actors seamlessly transforming into younger versions of themselves. Metaphysic’s AI tools do exactly that, in ways that were previously impossible! Having tested every flavor of face replacement and de-aging technology available today, Metaphysic are clearly the global leaders in feature-quality AI content and the perfect choice for this incredibly challenging, emotional film."

While Here is scheduled to be theatrically released on November 15, 2024, stay tuned to Collider for further updates before then. Also, in the meantime, catch up on Zemeckis' Forrest Gump, starring Hanks and Wright.

