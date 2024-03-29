The Big Picture Get ready for a heartwarming journey with Here, a film that will touch on the importance of community and legacy.

Robert Zemeckis, Tom Hanks, and Robin Wright reunite after the success of Forrest Gump, promising a captivating new story.

The release date is set for November, just in time for the holidays, with a narrative that explores the human experience and what truly matters.

The project that will reunite the talent of Robert Zemeckis, Eric Roth, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright after the historical success of Forrest Gump has set a release date, according to Deadline. Titled Here, the movie will premiere in Los Angeles and New York City on November 15, before receiving a limited release across the country on November 22. After that, the film is set to receive a wide release on November 27, allowing the majority of viewers to enjoy it just in time for the holidays. A lovely story about a community's legacy will debut on the big screen a few months from now, setting the stage for the awaited reunion between the filmmaker and the lead stars.

Robert Zemeckis is known for producing stories that can be enjoyed by the entire family, just like he did when he worked on the Back to the Future trilogy. And judging by the premise of Here, there's a chance his latest project might follow the same path. The movie will follow multiple families and the special place they inhabit, as the narrative stretches over the course of multiple generations' lives. The human experience and what it makes valuable will be at the center of the upcoming movie, which will compete at the box office with titles such as Moana 2 and Wicked.

Here will also mark a special reunion for those involved. Forrest Gump earned $678 million at the global box office, which is very impressive considering how the movie starring Hanks and Wright was released almost thirty years ago. The lovely story about a young man recounting the events that shaped his life won major Academy Awards and has remained a modern classic in the hearts of audiences. It's time for the brilliant minds behind that story to delight the entire world once again with Here.

Before 'Here' and After 'Forrest Gump'

In recent years, the team behind Here has kept themselves busy with a wide variety of projects. Robin Wright was recently seen as Queen Isabelle in Damsel, the Netflix dark fantasy also starring Millie Bobby Brown. Tom Hanks recently appeared Asteroid City, the Wes Anderson comedy that featured an impressive ensemble cast that included Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton and Bryan Cranston. As for Robert Zemeckis, the filmmaker brought his own version of a Disney classic to life when he directed Pinocchio for Disney+.

Here premieres in New York and LA on November 15, followed by a nationwide release on November 27. Meanwhile Forrest Gump is currently streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Forrest Gump The history of the United States from the 1950s to the '70s unfolds from the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75 who yearns to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart. Release Date July 6, 1994 Director Robert Zemeckis Cast Tom Hanks , Robin Wright , Gary Sinise , Mykelti Williamson , Sally Field , Rebecca Williams Runtime 142 Main Genre Drama Writers Winston Groom , Eric Roth Studio Paramount Pictures Tagline Life is like a box of chocolates...you never know what you're gonna get.

