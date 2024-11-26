If there's one director who likes to push boundaries when it comes to filmmaking is Robert Zemeckis. He's done it all, including introducing the world to the classic trilogy Back to the Future and showing us a fully digital Tom Hanks (Asteroid City) in The Polar Express. With his new movie, Here, Zemeckis reunited with Hanks to tell a story that spans generations — but the camera stays rooted to a single spot. For everyone who might be curious about the technique, we have great news! Sony has teamed up with Collider to reveal an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the movie to celebrate its release on Digital platforms today. We can also reveal that Blu-ray and DVD editions of Here will be available on January 21.

In the sneak peek that Sony shared with Collider, you can see the impressive structure that Zemeckis and his team put together, and we can also get a little glimpse at how the cast and crew had to work around — sometimes literally — the camera in order to tell the story of Here as smoothly as possible. The making-of documentary will be available on all releases of the movie: Digital (for purchase or rent), Blu-ray, and DVD. Aside from the documentary, the editions will also feature deleted scenes.

Besides the camera element of Here, another compelling aspect of the drama is the fact that it shows several versions of Hanks' character, from his younger years until very late in life. As The Wrap reported, to accomplish this Zemeckis used real-time generative AI to make characters appear older or younger. Zemeckis commented about the use of technology, saying:

“I say this in every interview that I give, and it’s just the weirdest thing, and I don’t know how to say it other than just to say it, which is, I don’t care about new technologies for filmmaking. I’m only ever interested in the story and the characters in the story and then that’s what draws me to the project.”

Who Else Is In 'Here?'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Here is based on a graphic novel by author Richard McGuire. It was adapted to the screen by Zemeckis and his long-time co-collaborator Eric Roth, who also penned Forrest Gump, 2018's A Star Is Born, and, most recently, Killers of the Flower Moon. The cast also features Robin Wright (Damsel), Paul Bettany (WandaVision), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), and Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey).

Here becomes available to rent or purchase digitally today. The Blu-ray and DVD editions hit shelves on January 21. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above.