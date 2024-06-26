The Big Picture Robert Zemeckis' Here stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in a multigenerational story, de-aging the actors for different life stages.

Based on a graphic novel by Richard McGuire, the film showcases a heartfelt slice-of-life narrative that explores love, loss, and various life experiences.

Scheduled for a 2024 release, Here promises an emotional rollercoaster ride.

Robert Zemeckis' upcoming drama Here starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright has finally released a trailer! The highly anticipated movie reunites the celebrated director with his Forrest Gump stars and Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel of the same name by Richard McGuire, the movie tells a multigenerational story wrapped up in vignettes and montages.

The new trailer showcases a de-aged Hanks and Wright going from teenagers to an elderly couple as their home witnesses their entire life together. The trailer has a surreal quality to it and feels like a well-lived life flashing through the viewer’s eyes with all its screen divisions, giving a peak into different phases of these characters' lives. Without giving away much, the new trailer sets up a very cozy world hinting at a heartfelt slice-of-life film.

Tom Hanks & Robin Wright Will Be Digitally De-aged in 'Here'

Set in the backdrop of a home we see in the trailer, Here follows the story about multiple families and the special place they inhabit. The story travels through generations, even centuries, elaborating on the human experience and the love, joy, happiness, and grief they go through. While seeing digitally de-aged Hanks and Wright might come as a surprise for some fans, Zemeckis, previously explained:

"I've always been attracted to technology that helps me to tell a story. With Here, the film simply wouldn’t work without our actors seamlessly transforming into younger versions of themselves."

The feature is billed as a “tale of love, loss, laughter, and life,” and it makes sense to see the actors going through different phases. With a plethora of talents involved on screen and behind the scenes, Zemeckis has told much of the tale in a similar vein to its source material, visually. The audience is in for an emotional rollercoaster ride, going by the new trailer. It’ll be interesting to see how this story unfolds on the big screen.

The movie casts Hanks as Richard, Wright as Margaret, Paul Bettany as Al, Kelly Reilly as Rose, Ophelia Lovibond as Stella Beekman, Michelle Dockery, and Nikki Amuka-Bird among others. Zemeckis also produced the feature alongside Jack Rapke, Derek Hogue, and Bill Block, while executive producers include Jeremy Johns, Andrew Golov, and Thom Zadra.

Here is scheduled to be theatrically released on November 15, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates, and check out the new trailer above.