Sony has released the official trailer for Here Today, a new comedy co-written and directed by legend Billy Crystal (Monster Inc., Analyze This), who also stars in the film. In Here Today, Crystal joins Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) to tell the story of a veteran comedy writer who starts a surprising friendship with a singer.

The trailer introduces us to Charlie Burnz (Crystal), an old comedy writer for television and movies, struggling with the fact his name is not so recognizable anymore and that a new generation is bound to replace him. Charlie ends up meeting Emma Payge (Haddish), and after a seafood allergy incident, the two end up forging an unexpected friendship. Charlie helps Emma, who seems to be struggling with money, and Emma decides to take care of the writer, who’s losing his memory due to his old age.

There’s no lack of humor in the Here Today trailer, but it also doesn’t avoid more emotional moments, which means we’re in for a bittersweet experience when the movie hits the theaters this May.

The script is also penned by Alan Zweibel, who previously worked with Crystal on Saturday Night Live and has based this film on his short story "The Prize." The movie also stars Penn Badgley (You), Laura Benanti (Supergirl), Louisa Krause (Billions), Anna Deavere Smith (The Human Stain) and Nyambi Nyambi (The Good Fight).

Here Today hits theaters May 7. You can check out the trailer and poster, as well as the official synopsis below:

“When veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz meets New York singer Emma Payge, they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.”

