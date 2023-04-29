Thousands of words have already been written about how 2018’s Hereditary is Toni Collette’s movie. After all, Hereditary shows the actress's incredible range as a performer and gives her some of the most memorable scenes ever crafted in horror. That’s why, five years later, many of us are still rightfully bitter about Collette’s Oscar snub. The Academy has a habit of wrongly assuming horror is a less important genre, which is why even shining stars such as Collette can be shockingly ignored. However, if the world was fair and the Academy highlighted the best performances each year, Colette wouldn’t be the only Hereditary star deserving a nomination. That’s because Alex Wolff brings a complex character to life with mastery, greatly increasing the emotional stakes of Ari Aster’s directorial feature debut.

What’s Alex Wolff's Role in ‘Hereditary’?

Hereditary follows the drama of the Graham family as they get entangled with a demon-worshipping cult that’s determined to summon King Paiman from hell. The story begins when the family’s matriarch, Ellen Taper Leigh (Kathleen Chalfant), dies. After her mother’s death, Annie (Collette) is led to weigh in on their complicated relationship, especially after being confronted by the fact that Ellen had dozens of secret friends, even though she was cold and distant from her family. At the same time, after a traumatic event shakes the Graham family to its core, Annie also has to deal with her complicated relationship with her oldest son, Peter (Wolff). So, while Hereditary is one of the scariest movies of the last decade, at its core, Aster’s first feature is an emotional exploration of how toxic family dynamics move from one generation to the next.

While Annie allowed Collette to deliver one of the best – if not the best – performances of her brilliant career, Wolff’s Peter is equally essential to Hereditary’s success. First, Annie’s motherly woes only make sense when she has to deal with the premature demise of her daughter, Charlie (Milly Shapiro), and Peter's share of the responsibility for the young girl’s death. In addition, while Collette and Shapiro are constantly stealing the spotlight, the plot revolves around Wolff’s character. That’s because, as we find out at the movie’s ending, Ellen was part of a dangerous cult and dedicated her life to preparing her grandson to become the vessel for a powerful demon. Finally, while we’ll always remember Collette’s dinner scene as a shining example of an actor giving everything for a performance, Wolff is responsible for one of the most shocking scenes in an incredibly disturbing movie.

Alex Wolff Stars in One of ‘Hereditary’s Most Shocking Scenes

The first arc of Hereditary is used to introduce the members of the Graham family. For instance, we learn that Charlie has a severe nut allergy. Unfortunately, while attending a party with Peter, Charlie eats a piece of chocolate cake cut with the same knife used to chop nuts. As a result, Charlie begins to experience an allergic reaction that blocks her windpipes. Peter knows he messed up as he was not watching Charlie, and tries to make it up by driving his sister to a hospital as fast as possible. Thanks to Wolff’s performance, we can feel the anxiety and fear of a teenager desperate to get to a hospital while his younger sister chokes to death in the backseat of his car. What’s bad can always get worse, though, as Hereditary solves Charlie’s allergic reaction in the scariest way possible.

While grasping for air, Charlie put her head out of the car’s window. At the exact same moment, Peter must avoid a dead deer that suddenly appears on the road. As a result, the car passes close to a telephone pole. Charlie gets decapitated by the pole, her head lost in the desert sands, while her body lays headless on the back of the car. Aster knows showing too much might ruin the atmosphere of a horror movie, so instead, we focus on Peter’s reaction. The teenager is in shock, watching his dead sister’s body through the rearview mirror. Peter is alone, lost, and oblivious to what to do next. So, he just drives back home, leaving Charlie’s body inside the car, and goes to lie on his bed.

Hereditary’s dinner scene is deservedly applauded for Collette’s performance, but the few moments after Charlie’s death allow Wolff to drag us into the darkest pits of Aster’s mind. Charlie’s brutal decapitation immediately drives a cold blade down our spines. Still, the aftermath of the accident is even more frightening. Wolff doesn’t say a word, but his empty eyes echo the horrible reality of Charlie’s death. And the actor keeps his eyes open while lying in bed as Aster makes night turn into day. Peter is still in shock and unable to move when his mother finds Charlie’s decapitated body in the car. We can hear Collette scream her lungs out, consumed by the grief only a mother can feel when her child dies. Still, all the while, we see only Wolff’s lethargic body lying in his bed.

Alex Wolff Poured His Blood for 'Hereditary,' Literally

Wolff's performance in Hereditary stands apart from more than one scene, though. Yes, the actor perfectly encapsulates the horror of being paralyzed by shock. Still, for the rest of Hereditary's runtime. Wolff proves why he was the perfect actor for the role. For starters, Wolff was ready to pour his blood in the set, literally.

In one disturbing classroom scene, Peter knocks his head against a table, breaking his nose. As Wolff told in an interview with The Wrap, he was so determined to make the scene look real, he asked Aster to use a real table. The director refused the request and told the star they would use a cushioned table instead. However, Wolff utterly ignored how hard the prop would still be and hammered his face against the table with all his strength. As a result, Wolff dislocated his jaw. In Wolff's words: "I remember after, I was just panting, my voice is gone, blood is dripping down everywhere, and blood is gushing down my knee — real blood gushing down my knee because I slammed it against a chair. I couldn’t move my arm, my complete ankle was swollen — it looked like a balloon."

'Hereditary' Is So Terrifying Because of Its Performances

This unsettling behind-the-scene story serves to underline how involved Wolff was with Hereditary. And it doesn't stop here. As the story unfolds, Peter becomes more aware that something eerie is following him. Soon, it's Peter's own family who becomes possessed and tries to attack the boy. Wolff manages to give Peter increased discomfort, making the young boys' fear almost too real. So, while Collette makes us feel the loss of a mother, Wolff is actually responsible for the atmosphere of increased paranoia that makes Hereditary so scary.

There’s no questioning Aster is a master of his craft, and each scene of Hereditary is shot to create maximum discomfort. However, the director wouldn’t be able to cause such an impact without a competent cast. Wolff, for instance, is playing an impossible role in Hereditary. He must convey the despair of a teenage boy who kills his sister by accident and a son who can feel how disgusted and enraged his mother becomes with just his sight. Finally, Wolff needs to play a 16-year-old boy torn between the guilt of the accident and the will to start his life anew. If Hereditary is so scary, it’s because the human drama at the center of its supernatural story feels real. Wolff's performance plays a huge part in this, as Peter is one of the emotional anchors of the movie.