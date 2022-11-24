For plenty of families, it's tradition to come together around the holidays to construct a delicious gingerbread house complete with frosting, gumdrops, peppermint, and other sweets for decorations. A24 wants to get in on the classic holiday pastime this year with a kit that's all about bringing everyone together to worship the demon king Paimon. Based on the 2018 horror darling Hereditary, the gingerbread treehouse kit lets fans recreate Charlie's treehouse where the worshipers of Paimon gathered in the chilling finale of the film.

Every little detail of the treehouse can be lovingly recreated with the family with a cast iron mold plate, plastic treehouse base, instructions, and, of course, a tea light to give the house the same haunting glow it had in the film. The base itself is made from ABS food-safe plastic with four "birch" legs on a base holding up a platform for the house and a ladder for Peter and any other potential guests to climb up into it. Aside from forming the walls and roof of the treehouse, the plate also makes a gingerbread Peter, complete with his green hoodie, to place on the ladder as well as three worshippers and the demon king Paimon complete with a crown.

A24's definitely taken a more playful approach to its tie-in collectibles of late, selling Marcel the Shell with Shoes On figures and hot dog finger gloves from Everything Everywhere All at Once among other merchandise, but this kit still checks some odd boxes. It's a horror tie-in that's themed around the holiday, but the cherry on top of it all is the pure irony of adapting a film like Hereditary, which is all about deep-seated family trauma and grief, into a family-friendly activity. As a gift for horror fans during the holidays, however, it's one way to satisfy that itch while still remaining festive.

Image via A24

Background on A24's Horror Hit Hereditary

Following its release in 2018, Hereditary rose to near-instant classic status for its chilling depiction of a family tragedy that slowly unravels into a nightmare. It follows the Graham family who, while dealing with the grief of losing their matriarch, starts to experience a presence looming over them. As they uncover increasingly disturbing secrets about their ancestry, they try to outrun the curse their family is left with. The film also found A24 a hit-maker in writer/director Ari Aster who would go on to create the similarly lauded Midsommar with the producer.

The Graham family featured Toni Collette as Annie, Millie Shapiro as Charlie, Alex Wolff as Peter, and Gabriel Byrne as Steve. Rounding out the cast are Ann Dowd, Mallory Bechtel, and Christy Summerhays.

The Hereditary gingerbread treehouse kit is available for purchase on A24's website right now for $62. While you wait for the kit to ship out on December 9, check out the trailer for the film below.