Hereditary is simply put, one of the scariest films in recent years. Since its release in 2018, horror fans have looked to it and praised it for its unwavering approach to the genre. Though Hereditary takes on a slow-burn approach to its horror, when it brings the scares, it really delivers. The scene everyone thinks of when it comes to Hereditary is, of course, the pole scene, in which the family’s 13-year-old daughter Charlie (Milly Shapiro) is suddenly decapitated by a telephone pole.

It’s understandable — it’s a jarring scene, even for the most seasoned horror vets. Kids are often safe in horror movies, so to give a kid such a gruesome and unexpected death was a shock to audiences that was hard to shake. It remains just as effective on a rewatch, too. But I’d argue that it’s not actually the gnarliest moment in the movie. Disturbing? Sure. Memorable? Certainly. But gnarly and skin-crawl inducing? That honor belongs to a whole other moment.

There’s a Moment More Grotesque Than the Pole Scene in ‘Hereditary’

Image via A24

While the pole scene was disturbing for its own multitude of reasons, you actually don’t see much of anything in the moment. It’s surprisingly tasteful for what happens, and it's the implications that have the heaviest impact. Later, we see Charlie’s decapitated head in the middle of the road covered in ants, which is a sight that is hard to shake. There’s no denying that Charlie’s death is the hardest to watch emotionally, especially the aftermath of it all, and Annie’s (Toni Collette) heart-wrenching sobs after she discovers her body. But Charlie’s death sets off a domino effect of tragic events, including a multitude of horrific fates for her loved ones that are just as disturbing to watch. Steve (Gabriel Byrne) the father, is burned alive as Annie stands frozen and watches in shock, which is traumatic to even think about. Peter (Alex Wolff), the son, has a panic attack at school and violently smashes his face against his desk, breaking his nose. But undeniably, the worst of the worst, is Annie’s death.

After Steve’s death, the spirit of Paimon that has been bouncing between each of the Graham family members slips into Annie and possesses her. She begins to chase Peter around the house, hiding in dark corners, lingering on the ceiling, and repeatedly banging her head on the closed attic door. All the while, Peter is beside himself with fear, melancholy, and confusion. He’s been shown to be afraid of his mom before, but this is the first time his fear is actually realized on screen. Especially when, somehow, Annie makes her way into the attic with him. Something he only learns when he hears a grotesque squelch from above.

When he looks up, he finds his possessed mother with a piano wire to her throat, sawing back and forth through her throat like she’s playing a violin. We see every disgusting squelch and tear of flesh, and it is pure revulsion. The only saving grace is that, like the movie did earlier with Charlie, it cuts away before we see her head come off. Instead, the scene cuts to outside the house, and the sound suddenly stops, it's quiet for a brief moment and then there’s the telltale thud and roll of Annie’s head dropping to the attic floor.

Annie’s Death Signifies All Hope is Lost in ‘Hereditary’

Image via A24

Hereditary begins with the death of Annie’s mother, Ellen. The only one who seems truly upset by this is Charlie, as she and her grandmother had a special bond. When Charlie dies, everyone in the family is torn apart, and Annie struggles to keep her family together in the wake of the tragedy. Especially as more secrets come to light and Annie learns that Ellen and Charlie’s bond was far more than just familial love, and that Ellen was actually using Charlie as a host for a demon spirit named Paimon. Annie becomes desperate to save her family from the very thing her mother was trying to bring about, but that desperation to save her family is what ends up destroying all of them. Her vulnerability makes it simple for Paimon to overtake her, and she soon succumbs to the king of hell, becoming possessed and terrorizing Peter, despite spending so much of the movie trying to gain his trust back.

For the entire movie, you hope that Annie will somehow manage to overcome the curse her mother set upon her family. So when she becomes possessed and dies, all of that hope slips away, and it’s the last true sign for the audience that there is no light left to look for. That’s why Annie’s death is so disturbing. Not only is it the goriest in the film, but it also signifies the true end of the family, as Annie was the only one who knew of Ellen’s true intentions, and therefore was the only one who could stop it. Her death unintentionally signed off on Peter’s and subjected him to Paimon’s clutch, easily making it the most disturbing and grotesque all in one.